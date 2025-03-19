Nintendo Switch Online Reveals New Batch of Freebies

In the Switch era, Nintendo has found a lot of ways to celebrate new video game releases. One way has been through new profile icons via Nintendo Switch Online. Basically, if you’re a subscriber to the service, you can access exclusive icons that are given away for a limited time, and must be acquired through the use of Platinum points. Nintendo Switch has a new video game set to be released on March 20th, and once again the company will celebrate in this same way. The game in question is Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition, and fans can expect to see batches of the icons released across the next 4 weeks.

The first batch of Xenoblade Chronicles X profile icons should arrive on March 19th (today) at 17:00 PT. Over the last few weeks, Nintendo has given subscribers a second chance at icons based on the original Xenoblade Chronicles, and those will still be available to claim right up until 16:59 PT. The existence of these Xenoblade Chronicles X icons was revealed on Nintendo’s official Japanese website. The first batch has been confirmed to include Elma and the game’s key art, but there will be more available today beyond those 2. Each icon will cost 10 Platinum points, while backgrounds and frames should be available for 5 points.

four waves of profile icons will be released through the middle of April

Platinum points are free to obtain, and Nintendo offers a lot of opportunities for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to stock up. Currently, the service has multiple missions that can be completed for easy Platinum points, including one task that rewards users just for playing Super Mario Bros. 3 via the NES app. That mission alone rewards 50 Platinum points, and another 30 can be obtained just for playing software that supports online play.

Xenoblade Chronicles X was originally released on Wii U, and the game’s arrival on Nintendo Switch this week has led to a lot of excitement. Wii U was one of Nintendo’s biggest commercial flops, and a lot of games released on the platform struggled to find an audience. Switch has been a much bigger success story, and the system’s massive install base should lead to more players discovering the game for the first time. Reviews for Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition have been very positive, as well.

Nintendo Switch Online offers a handful of perks beyond free icons. Last year, the company released Nintendo Music, a free music streaming app that can be downloaded on mobile devices. This week, the service was updated with 3 new soundtracks that can be streamed: Tetris (NES), Tetris (Game Boy), and Dr. Mario (NES). This week would have seemed like the perfect opportunity to add the soundtrack for Xenoblade Chronicles X, or any other games in the series for that matter. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case, but it’s possible we could see some of that music added later in the month.

