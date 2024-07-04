Nintendo Switch Online Offering Seven Classics This Month

Nintendo has revealed the games available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers for the month of July, offering players the chance to experience seven classics on the Nintendo Switch: Urban Champion, Golf, Donkey Kong Jr. Math, Mach Rider, The Mystery of Atlantis, Solar Jetman, and Cobra Triangle. Given that this is also the month where Nintendo is offering the subscription service for a free trial period which is available to claim for a limited time now, providing three games for players to dive into for free offers a great taste of what Nintendo Switch Online has to offer.
July’s Nintendo Switch Online classics
- Urban Champion: “Urban Champion is a beat ’em up fighting game, first released by Nintendo in 1984. True to its namesake, fighting men duke it out, fist to fist, for the title of “Urban Champion”! Go into battle with light and heavy punches, as well as dodging and other defensive maneuvers. Take on a 2 player battle, and try to read your opponents’ moves to become the victor!”
- Golf: “Golf is an open-world 18 hole golf simulator game, which you can either play alone or with another player. Using our unique ball hit engine you decide on the exact point you want to hit the ball giving you a more realistic golf playing experience. Choose between four different golf clubs (driver, iron, wood and putter) which all have different power levels, view the PAR of every single hole on screen and you can move to any hole to practice. Golf is play-as-you want endless game, which will give you hours of fun anytime, anywhere.”
- Donkey Kong Jr. Math: “Join Donkey Kong Jr. for a maths lesson with a difference! In this educational NES game, swing and jump around the stage, collecting numbers and symbols to calculate the correct figure displayed by Donkey Kong. Put your mathematical skills to the test in single-player mode or challenge a friend to a two-player maths race. You can even pester your opponent by grabbing numbers before they do!”
- Mach Rider: “Earth – the year 2112. A lone motorcycle warrior is all that stands between invaders and survivors. You are Mach Rider! In the main Fighting Course mode, race through winding highways and take out the enemies using your machine guns or by barging them into obstacles. In Endurance Course, pit your survival skills against the clock, or try Solo Course for an enemy-free ride. Mach Rider also includes a Design mode, enabling you to create your own courses on which to race.”
- The Mystery of Atlantis: “Atlantis no Nazo” in Japan, The Mystery of Atlantis is a side-scrolling platform game set in the mythical land of Atlantis developed and published by Sunsoft originally released for the Family Computer in 1986. In the game, players control an amateur adventurer named Wynn whose objective is to save his master being held captive in the final level.
- SOLAR JETMAN: “Solar Jetman is on a one-man rescue mission to recover the most powerful spacecraft in the galaxy – The Golden Warpship. But first he must survive the 12 deadly alien worlds which hide the sabotaged vessel’s parts, each with its own legion of menacing obstacles. Devastating gravitational forces, vicious alien armies, paralyzing booby traps, cosmic space warps, and mysterious black holes stand in the way. It’s all up to Jetman’s quick wits and galactic combat skills to carry him through the Herculean tasks that lie ahead. Only then can The Golden Warpship continue on its original mission.”
- COBRA TRIANGLE: “You’re in the hot seat and it’s full speed ahead into a river of danger! Logs jam the river, whirlpools spin madly. You’re under enemy fire, and it’s a race against time! And this is just the start! Advance in skill and work your way up through the seven stages of Cobra Triangle. Collect pods in mid-air as you rocket over jumps. Outmaneuver the enemy as you frantically speed exploding mines to the safety areas. You thought you’d seen it all. And then! Speeding boats actually drag helpless swimmers away! You’re the protector. It’s up to you to outwit the enemy and sink their rotten boats… before it’s too late! Finally, you meet the monsters. Can you discover the secret of getting past them? And if you can, what dangers await you then?”