Nintendo Switch Online Is Free to Try for a Limited Time

A new free trial for Nintendo Switch Online is now available. The free trial allows Nintendo Switch owners to try the basic tier of the service free for seven days, after which they will start to be charged for the service. The free trial is available to anyone that is not currently a subscriber, so even if you’ve signed up for one of the many previous trials that have been done, you’ll still be eligible for this one, as well. Those interested in signing up for the free trial can do so at Nintendo’s official website right here.

If you’ve never tried Nintendo Switch Online, the service allows subscribers to access the online features for games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Subscribers also get access to apps based on three classic Nintendo systems: the NES, SNES, and Game Boy. Between those three apps, subscribers can access more than 100 games from Nintendo’s past; most recently, the Game Boy app added five classic Mega Man games. After subscribing to the service, those apps can be downloaded from the eShop. Subscribers also regularly get access to exclusive profile icons, from newer games, to much older titles.

It should be noted that there are two tiers to Nintendo Switch Online: the traditional one, and Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. In addition to the three apps from the basic tier, the Expansion Pack tier grants access to apps based on Sega Genesis, Game Boy Advance, and Nintendo 64 (as well as the new N64 Mature 17+ app). The Expansion Pack tier also includes access to the DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons. However, the current free trial only includes the basic version of the service, so these features will not be accessible.

Given the age of Nintendo Switch, and the relative affordability of the service, it’s almost shocking to think that there are some people that don’t have a subscription. However, the system continues to sell well, which means new people are still discovering Switch and its vast library of games. These kinds of trials are great opportunities for any of those newcomers, lapsed subscribers, or just anyone that hasn’t looked into the system’s online features for one reason or another!

