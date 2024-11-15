New Nintendo Switch Online SNES Surprise Takes Users Back to 1995

A new Nintendo Switch Online surprise takes subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and the OLED Switch back to 1995. Back in the midway point of the 90s, across SNES, the Sega Saturn, arcade machines, and more gamers were busy with the likes of Twisted Metal, Mortal Kombat 3, Chrono Trigger, Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy’s Kong Quest, Virtua Fighter 2, Dragon Quest VI, Star Wars: Dark Forces, Wipeout, and Rayman.

By modern comparisons, 1995 was a fairly light year in terms of marquee releases, though the list above is far from exhaustive, however, for the time it was a notable year jam packed with notable releases. What also released in 1995, at least in North America, was SNES classic EarthBound, known as Mother 2 in Japan, where it released the year earlier.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Due to a lack of support throughout the many years since the 90s, the EarthBound/Mother series has fizzled out, and is now nowhere near the big Nintendo IP like Mario, The Legend of Zelda, Animal Crossing, Mario Kart, Fire Emblem, and more that all started in the 90s as well, but have maintained and grown in relevancy since. That said, the IP has retained a cult following, which will enjoy the latest Nintendo Switch Online freebie.

This week Nintendo announced the “Mother 2 30th Anniversary Campaign,” which features EarthBound icons for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers that will be available to redeem via Platinum Points from November 25 to December 9.

As always, the icons will run between five and ten Platinum Points. Once claimed, each icon is free to keep, regardless if an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription is maintained. Meanwhile, unlike some Nintendo Switch Online offers, this one is not locked behind the Expansion Pass tier.

It is unclear if the icons are going to be region locked to Japan, however, even if they are Nintendo Switch Online subscribers outside of Japan that are interested in any of the icons above can simply change their region, get the icons, and then change their region back.

For more Nintendo Switch Online coverage — including all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online news, all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Nintendo Switch Online deals — click here.