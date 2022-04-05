Nintendo Switch Online Users Upset With New Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED are unhappy with the latest Nintendo Switch Online freebie. Every month, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers get “free” SNES and NES games. If you have the “Expansion Pack” tier, you also get some classic Sega games and N64 games as well. In addition to free games from Nintendo and Sega’s past, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers — no matter the tier — get access to exclusive custom icons, which can be unlocked with Platinum Points. Every month, new icons are cycled in. For April, Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ characters with birthdays in April are available in icon form. Meanwhile, replacing Super Mario Oddysey from last month is Splatoon 2.

Splatoon 2 is a popular game, so Nintendo probably excepted Nintendo Switch Online subscribers to be excited with the announcement of its inclusion, but judging by the replies to the tweet relaying the information, subscribers aren’t very impressed. For one, some subscribers want icons from different games, like Xenoblade, Fire Emblem, and Zelda. Meanwhile, others are less than impressed with the execution of the free icons, pointing out design flaws.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Why are the renders so zoomed out… you had it perfect with the free ones why ruin it? You can’t use the custom borders and backgrounds on the free characters it’s such a waste… you were so close,” reads one popular reply. “Agree. I was so disappointed when I saw them, the size of the characters on the free ones is perfect and now it looks all wrong,” adds a reply in agreement.

#NintendoSwitchOnline members can now redeem their #MyNintendo Platinum Points to collect custom icons from #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons and #Splatoon 2, available until 5/1 at 6PM PT.



Icon elements will be refreshed each week. Learn more: https://t.co/y9KqdboddC pic.twitter.com/IWAeuXYYSI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2022

why are the renders so zoomed out… you had it perfect with the free ones why ruin it? you can't use the custom borders and bgs on the free characters it's such a waste… you were so close pic.twitter.com/RsitFOx5LS — jess💫 C0MMS FULL (@chromacattios) April 5, 2022

“The Splatoon 2 icons are lacking in my opinion and why did you use another animal crossing series why can’t we just get two new games for pfp’s like I don’t know maybe for more retro titles and it could use the official art for the advertising of that game In my opinion that sounds 10x better,” reads another reply.

where are the xenoblade icons pic.twitter.com/kmAFJpV6pD — luis (@luridluis) April 5, 2022

It remains to be seen if Nintendo will make any changes based on the feedback it’s getting, and it also remains to be seen what next month’s icons will be. Animal Crossing: New Horizons will continue with new characters, but Splatoon 2 should be replaced.

For more Nintendo Switch coverage and more general Nintendo coverage — including not just the latest news, but the latest rumors, leaks, and speculation — click here.