The Legend of Zelda Fan Creates Incredible Wooden Game Case

Over the last 36 years, Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda franchise has inspired a lot of creativity from the fan community. Twitter user @Pigmented is no exception, sharing a jaw-dropping wooden case they created based on The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker. The front cover is based on the GameCube version, featuring Link sailing on the King of Red Lions, while the back features the cover art for the game’s Wii U release. It’s a stunning piece, and it definitely seems like the kind of thing Zelda fans would love to have as part of their collection!

A video showcasing the case for the game can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker first released on the Nintendo GameCube in 2002. The game initially caused a lot of controversy, as many fans had hoped it would feature a darker style and tone. When the game’s cel-shaded visuals were revealed, there was significant backlash. However, the game released to strong reviews, quickly becoming one of the most beloved entries in the series. An HD version was released for the Wii U in 2013, offering sharper visuals, and a handful of quality-of-life improvements.

While most of the games released on Wii U have been ported to Nintendo Switch, the same cannot be said for The Wind Waker HD. Fans have been clamoring for a Switch version of the game for years now, and that has only increased since Nintendo announced a delay for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. It remains to be seen whether The Wind Waker will end up releasing on Switch, but it is interesting how the discussion surrounding the game has evolved over the last 20 years. The Wind Waker went from being one of the most dreaded entries in the history of the Zelda franchise, to a beloved game inspiring incredible fan creations like the one above. Hopefully, Nintendo will give the game another chance to find more fans by releasing it on Switch!

