Nintendo Switch Online Has New Super Mario Free Download

Nintendo Switch Online subscribers — across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED — can now make use of their Nintendo online membership to download a new, free Super Mario download. That said, the free download is only available for a limited time, or, more specifically, the free Nintendo Switch Online download is only available until October 23, aka next Wednesday.

Of course, the two pillars of Nintendo Switch Online is access to online play, as the name of the subscription service suggests, and access to the Nintendo Switch Online library, complete with retro and nostalgic games from yesteryear. These games includes titles from NES, SNES, Game Boy and more. Meanwhile, those with an Expansion Pack tier get even more access, via additional consoles, such as the N64.

There is more to Nintendo Switch Online though. Meanwhile, for this new free Nintendo Switch Online download, the Expansion Pack tier is not needed. Rather, the offer is available to all Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, regardless of the tier of their subscription.

For those that missed it, today the latest major Nintendo Switch exclusive — and also one of the final major Switch exclusives before the Nintendo Switch 2 arrives — Super Mario Party Jamboree releases. To celebrate this release, Nintendo is giving Nintendo Switch Online exclusive access to profile characters, backgrounds, and frames.

As they always do, these profile characters, backgrounds, and frames require Platinum Points to redeem. The former, 10 Platinum Points. The latter two, 5 Platinum Points. Once downloaded though, whatever icons claimed via Nintendo Switch Online are yours to keep. In other words, an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not required to retain any icons downloaded via the subscription service.

As for the icons themselves, they features characters and items from Super Mario Party Jamboree. Some of the characters included are Mario, Bowser, Wario, Koopa Troopa, Goomba, and Rosalina.

As the image above indicates, this is just the first wave of Super Mario Party Jamboree icons planned for Nintendo Switch Online. In total, four waves are planned, with the releases set to spread between today and November 13. What characters and more these follow-up icons will feature though, remains to be seen.

As always, you do not need to own Super Mario Party Jamboree to download these Nintendo Switch Online icons. However, if they are ever re-released in the future, owning the game will be a requirement.

