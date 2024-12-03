Nintendo Switch Online Adding Another Classic Game This Month

As part of their subscription, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers are given access to a number of classic games that were released on platforms like the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo, Game Boy, and more. Over the last few weeks, fans have been treated to the first two Donkey Kong Land games, and most people might have expected a release for Donkey Kong Land III up next. Presumably we’ll still see that at some point in the near future, but it looks like the next classic game added to the service will be the NES version of Tetris, which has been confirmed for release on December 12th.

That announcement isn’t too surprising; a Nintendo Switch Online release for the NES Tetris was announced during a Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase back in August. At the time, we knew that Tetris would be arriving sometime in winter, but no specific date had been revealed. The Game Boy version of Tetris has been available through Nintendo Switch Online for quite some time now, so casual fans might see this release as a little redundant. However, all versions of Tetris have unique qualities that set them apart, and that’s definitely the case with the NES Tetris. Notably, the game features some cameos from classic Nintendo characters, including Mario, Link, Donkey Kong, and Samus.

The nes version of tetris

The NES version of Tetris also holds a lot of appeal to fans of the series, thanks to its prominence in the competitive scene. The game was one of multiple titles that was featured during the original Nintendo World Championships in 1990, and has appeared in a number of competitions in the decades since. Notably, the Classic Tetris World Championship has been using the NES version of the game since the yearly competition began back in 2010. For anyone that has ever wanted to get into competitive Tetris, the NES version is an important one to learn, and there are a lot of intricacies that have to be mastered to compete with the very best.

While subscribers have to wait until next week to play Tetris, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can check out a new addition to the Nintendo Music app right now. The app has been updated with the soundtrack to Splatoon 2, bringing in 105 additional tracks that users can now listen to. Since the app’s arrival in late October, Nintendo has been regularly increasing the number of soundtracks available, from recent games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder, to older titles like Brain Age. There are still plenty of great soundtracks that have yet to be added to the app, so hopefully Nintendo doesn’t plan on slowing down these releases anytime soon!

