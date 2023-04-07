Nintendo Switch Online Users Surprised With Wii U Freebie

Nintendo Switch Online users across Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been surprised with a new freebie, and it's a freebie all Wii U fans will appreciate. The worst-selling home console of its generation, the worst-selling home console in the modern era, and one of the biggest hardware failures in gaming history, not many bought the Nintendo Wii U compared to other Nintendo consoles, which means not many played its exclusive games. As a result, many missed out on some great games. For example, many missed out on Super Mario 3D World, one of the console's best games, until it was ported to Nintendo Switch in 2021. That said, if you've played the 3D Mario game, you will appreciate this new freebie.

The Nintendo Switch Online app updated today with new user icons, and this time the icons are Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury icons. The new Mario icons come alongside the release of the new Super Mario movie. In other words, this isn't a random release, and it's set to run across five waves, which means run until May 11. The first wave includes two icons, one for Mario, and another for his brother Luigi.

You will need to fork over Platinum Points to redeem each icon individually, with backgrounds and frames priced at five Platinum Points each, while characters will cost you 10 Platinum Points a pop. Platinum Points aren't the only requirement though. You need to be an Expansion Pack tier subscriber to even access these icons in the first place. A standard Nintendo Switch Online subscription is not enough. That said, once downloaded, each is yours to keep, regardless of whether or not your subscription is active or lapsed.

(Photo: Nintendo)

For more coverage on all things Nintendo -- including all of the latest Switch and Switch Online news, rumors, leaks, and deals like this one -- click here. As for Nintendo Switch Online, it's available in 12-month subscriptions for $20. To upgrade to the Expansion Pack tier, you will need to fork over an extra $30, bringing a 12-month subscription to $50. For those that don't know, the premium tier is the only way you get access to N64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance games. In addition to this, you get other bonus offers like free icons.