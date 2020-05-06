Nintendo Switch Owners Have a List of Games They Want From EA
While Electronic Arts has not been the best at showing support for Nintendo consoles in the past, the company has announced that they will release multiple games on the Switch platform later this year. Switch owners are a bit skeptical that the system will receive strong support from the publisher, but fans still have a lot of games they would like to see arrive on Nintendo's handheld hybrid! Fans just might have a better idea on what to expect soon, as EA's Play Live event in June should reveal a number of new games coming from the publisher. Whether or not any of those games will make it to Switch, however, is anyone's guess.
What games would you like to see EA port to Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to find out what games Switch owners want to see from Electronic Arts!
There are a lot of great options!
Of the games EA
is bringing to the Switch, hopefully one of them is a Burnout 3:
Takedown remaster or SSX Tricky.......or just straight ports I would
take that too.
Of the games EA is bringing to the Switch, hopefully one of them is a Burnout 3: Takedown remaster or SSX Tricky.......or just straight ports I would take that too.— Alex (@buttpuddin) May 6, 2020
Madden is definitely overdue.
If EA really cares about the Switch, one word:
Madden
If EA really cares about the Switch, one word: Madden— Michael Burgett (@michaelburgett) May 6, 2020
The Sims would be a great fit.
if EA ports sims 4 to switch that would actually be insanely huge— Bav (@Mandarino__) May 5, 2020
Are there teams other than the Buffalo Bills?
Knowing EA when
they say that they will “bring multiple titles to the Switch this year”
it’s just going to end up being Madden ‘92. Remember
to play as the Buffalo Bills every time, y’all! 😏 pic.twitter.com/eDo3DEjdpl
Knowing EA when they say that they will “bring multiple titles to the Switch this year” it’s just going to end up being Madden ‘92.
Remember to play as the Buffalo Bills every time, y’all! 😏 pic.twitter.com/eDo3DEjdpl— Rob - Ro2R (@Ruleof2Review) May 6, 2020
Switch fans are more than willing to play some ports!
Possibly
controversial opinion but port all the excellent old games on the
Switch, EA. DO IT! I would love to play the Mass Effect Trilogy (not
you, Andromeda) on a newer platform than my old Xbox 360! Would also
love to play the older Fallout games on Switch. Spoil
us!
Possibly controversial opinion but port all the excellent old games on the Switch, EA. DO IT! I would love to play the Mass Effect Trilogy (not you, Andromeda) on a newer platform than my old Xbox 360! Would also love to play the older Fallout games on Switch. Spoil us!— mishaaaarggh! (@mishaone) May 6, 2020
Certainly seems plausible.
There's
only one EA Game I wanna see on Switch. Plants vs Zombies: Battle for
Neighborville. Gimme that and I won't ask for anything ever
again. https://t.co/5yMyFJeNw3
There's only one EA Game I wanna see on Switch. Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville. Gimme that and I won't ask for anything ever again. https://t.co/5yMyFJeNw3— Wonder-Echo Orcool / TW101 Backer (@EchoOrcool) May 6, 2020
To be fair, they're a bit late to the party!
EA putting more
games in switch because everyone bought a switch is so
EA
EA putting more games in switch because everyone bought a switch is so EA— Dennis Kidd Banda🌹 (@kiddtic) May 6, 2020
Some fans are hesitant, however.
While I could be wrong this is EA we’re talking about and
given the current (laughable) support for the Switch I’m setting my
expectations low.
While I could be wrong this is EA we’re talking about and given the current (laughable) support for the Switch I’m setting my expectations low.— Brian (@BrianGamer5555) May 6, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.