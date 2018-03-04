HORI Nintendo Switch Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad Wired Controller is $19.99 for a Limited Time

If you’re like us, you’re not-so-patiently waiting for the Pokemon Nintendo Switch announcement. Since all we have at this time is speculation, we’ll take the next best thing: Pokemon Nintendo Switch merch. That, or the Pokken Tournament game that released back in September of last year. Dealer’s choice.

If you’ve been looking for an officially licensed pro pad, we’ve got just the thing. The Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad works flawlessly with the Nintendo Switch and is the perfect accessory for Pokken Tournament fans. It’s also on sale for a limited amount of time, so you’re going to want to scoop it up fast if you’re wanting that $20 price tag.

According to the pad’s official product description:

“Enjoy authentic arcade action at home! Designed by HORI, the same designers of the official Pokken Tournament arcade cabinet controller, the Pokken Tournament DX Pro Pad is a limited edition controller designed exclusively for use with Pokken Tournament DX for the Nintendo Switch. This wired USB pad is ergonomic, comfortable, responsive and super effective for controlling your favorite Pokemon in Pokken Tournament battles. USB wired (9.8ft) connection is tournament legal. Controller is designed for Pokken Tournament DX for Nintendo Switch and may not function properly with other game titles. Does not include motion control, analog control, or vibration feedback. NOTE: Please press “Start” on the Pokken Pro Pad at main title screen to activate as main controller.”

Officially Licensed by Nintendo and Pokemon

Design based on the Official Pokken Tournament arcade cabinet controller

Ergonomic design and button layout optimized for Pokken Tournament DX

Wired controller with 9.8 ft cable

Perfect for Pokken Tournament fans!

It’s got solid reviews too from those that have used it, which isn’t too surprising when taking into account Hori’s experience with gaming peripherals. You don’t have to catch ’em all, but if you want to catch this one – you can order yours online for the sale price right here!

