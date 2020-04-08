Nintendo Switch Getting One of 2019’s Best Games “Soon”

The Nintendo Switch is getting one of 2019’s best games. More specifically, developer ZA/UM has confirmed that its award-winning and critically-acclaimed open-world role-playing game, Disco Elysium, is coming to the Nintendo Switch. Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up, however, the developer notes the port is actually “going to happen soon.” Further, development of it is already well underway.

For those that don’t know: Disco Elysium is a “groundbreaking” open world RPG that debuted last year. In it, you play as a detective with a unique skill system at your disposal. During the game, you will interrogate unforgettable characters, crack murders, or take bribes to look the other way. As you navigate all of this, you will make choice after choice, all of which will define whether you become a hero or an absolute disaster of a human being.

Disco Elysium debuted on October 15, 2019, and it’s currently sitting at a 91 on Metacritic, making it one of the highest-rated games of 2019, which explains why it won many awards for its story and design.

Disco Elysium is available on PC. In addition to Nintendo Switch, it’s also coming to PS4 and Xbox One. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official rundown of its key features: