The Nintendo Switch Pro Controller Is Listed as Adults-Only on Amazon

Throughout the history of the Entertainment Software Ratings Board, only a tiny handful of games have received an Adults-Only (AO) rating. The AO rating tends to be given out pretty rarely by the ESRB, and only 29 games to date have received that distinction. As such, it might come as some surprise that a Nintendo Switch Pro Controller has been given the rating on Amazon. Clearly, this is a bizarre mistake on the retailer's part, as the ESRB doesn't give ratings to controllers, hardware, or peripherals in general. As of this writing, the rating is still listed (and can be found right here), and it's sure to cause some confusion for concerned parents!

Of course, it's a bit comical to see Nintendo of all companies with a product with an AO rating on Amazon. After all, the publisher's family-friendly reputation is somewhat of a cliche. The Super Nintendo version of the original Mortal Kombat famously censored the game's gore, and Nintendo's Howard Lincoln once told a 1993 senate subcommittee on video game violence that Night Trap would never appear on a Nintendo system, thanks to the controversy surrounding the title. A lot has changed since those days, and Night Trap is even available on Nintendo Switch, alongside several M-rated games. Despite this, Nintendo's squeaky-clean image still persists.

The mistake does seem pretty silly, but it's definitely the kind of thing that can cause some headaches for those that don't know any better! After all, many responsible adults do look into ESRB ratings before purchasing products for their younger loved ones. While the rating is inaccurate, those unfamiliar with video games don't necessarily know that! For the uninitiated, video games can be more than a little daunting to navigate, and mistakes such as this one can make it all the more difficult for the casual consumer.

It's impossible to say how the mistake occurred, but it seems like only a matter of time before Amazon fixes the error. Most consumers likely won't notice the mistake, but the few concerned parents that do notice it can rest assured that the Pro Controller is just your typical everyday controller, and it's perfectly suitable for gamers of all-ages.

