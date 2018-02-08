Imaginary Friend Crime Adventure, Bear With Me, Heads to Consoles

The concept of toys coming to life is not new, but the idea of them becoming crime-solving wise crackers in a noire-like setting might be pushing it a little. That’s fine with the developers of Bear With Me, a game that mixes crime-solving, old-school tropes, and the wild imagination of a young girl into one big adventure, where one wrong step can mean the end for the player and their cuddly friends.

First launched on PC and now available as a collector’s edition on the same platform, Bear With Me is now officially headed to PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, according to its developers at Exordium Games. Check out the trailer below, along with game play features and the release window.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bear With Me tells the story of a young girl dealing with the sudden disappearance of her brother. Amber attempts to solve the case with the help of imaginary friends, including the tough-talking retired detective Ted E. Bear, but as even more crimes begin surfacing, the case becomes more than they bargained for.

Andrej Kovacevic, Game Director at Exordium Games, described the story as “hilarious and heartfelt” when describing it for console gamers.”Anyone who wants to see why Bear With Meis worth their time can play the first episode for free, and the Collector’s Edition is there for those who want to dig deeper,” said Kovacevic. The game spans three episodes, all of which will be available for consoles in Summer of this year.

Described as ‘sarcastic, dark and funny,’ the game teeters the line of creepy and adorable in the best ways, boasting unique and beautiful 2D artwork alongside a storyline that feels as unlimited as a child’s imagination can be. It also features an original soundtrack, which is included as a downloadable in the game’s collector’s edition. While the game’s voice work is done completely in English, options for subtitles in French, Spanish, German, Italian and Russian are available so that players around the world can jump in (localization permitting).

Bear With Me is available now for PC, and will hit Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch some time later this year.