Score a Cheap Nintendo Switch With Free Shipping for Limited Time

Have you been looking to pick up a Nintendo Switch system but weren’t really fond of the $299 price? The publisher might just have a deal that you shouldn’t miss.

Nintendo recently posted a new promotion on Twitter that will give fans a refurbished Nintendo Switch system for a fraction of the cost. What’s more, you’ll get free shipping so you can get it sent to you without worrying about extra costs. You can see the tweet below. It outlines how if you use the code “NINTSHIP” while checking out, you’ll be good to go.

Get free shipping on refurbished #NintendoSwitch hardware and select games till 6/26 in the Nintendo Store! Use code: NINTSHIP at checkout. For more details, visit: https://t.co/DmjPZkhBpD pic.twitter.com/90eoa3QJj0 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 20, 2018

Nintendo has a number of systems up for grabs, including one that Splatoon fans will love with the Neon Pink and Neon Green JoyCons. It’s going for $275 with free shipping.

If you prefer, there’s also one with two Red JoyCon controllers (Mario Odyssey style), as well as the basic Red and Blue JoyCon and Grey JoyCon models. They’re all refurbished and going for $275, with, again, free shipping.

If you want, you can also pick up some games direct from Nintendo with no extra charge for shipping. They aren’t on sale, but it’s a good opportunity to get everything in one shot, whether you want to add Super Mario Odyssey, the Nintendo Labo packs or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe to your cart. That way you’ve got something to play on your beloved system when you open it up, right?

You can check out the system deals here. But hurry, as you’ve only got until June 26 before Nintendo discontinues the sale. The Splatoon and Mario Odyssey JoyCon models look like steals, although the basic models are nothing to scoff at either.

The Nintendo Switch is available now.