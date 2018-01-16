Mercenaries Saga Chronicles On Nintendo Switch Gets US Release Date

Yet another gorgeous JRPG is headed for localization on the Nintendo Switch, this time it’s Mercenaries Saga, which has had two releases in the U.S. on the Nintendo 3DS in the past. Now, all three games from the franchise so far are coming stateside again, on Nintendo’s most popular console since the Wii U. The trio of games will release in Japan on the 18th, then come to the US and Europe as Mercenaries Saga Chronicles in February, according to a recent post by Circle Entertainment:

Mercenaries Saga Chronicles will bring you three tactical RPG experiences in one collection on the #NintendoSwitch eShop, out in NA / EU / Aus & NZ in February! Stay tuned for plenty of details and a final release date soon. pic.twitter.com/okz8GbfIkN — CIRCLE Ent. (@CIRCLE_Ent) January 15, 2018

This release of Chronicles on the Switch marks the first time that its heroes are being made playable on console. It’s also the first time that the debut game of the series is being made available outside of Japan, making its original hero, Leon, the “newest” of the bunch to players in the U.S. and Europe.

For anyone who might look at this and see it as a quick. contained game, there’s plenty to do in the game, per the official Nintendo listing: