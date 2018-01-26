Nintendo Hosting Huge Nintendo Switch Sale, Get Discounts On Doom, ARMS And More

While the Nintendo Switch has more than enough new games to choose from with this week’s update (go check out Celeste, we’ll wait), it also has a fair share of great AAA and indie titles on sale this week, so you can stack up on games for the weekend!

There are a number of good deals available, including 30 percent off the regular price for titles like Doom, ARMS, 1-2-Switch!, FIFA 18, NBA 2K18 and WWE 2K18. There’s no better time to get on board with these favorites than now!

We’ve broken down the prices below. They should be good through next Thursday at 12:00 PM EDT, so you’ve got a few days to stack up on the deals!

1-2-Switch! — $34.99

ARMS — $41.99

Doom- $41.99

Ultra Street Fighter II: The Final Challengers — $27.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle — $41.99

Flip Wars — $6.99

FIFA 18 — $40.19

NBA 2K18 — $38.99

NBA 2K18 Legend Edition — $49.99

NBA 2K18 Legend Gold Edition — $82.49

Overcooked! Special Edition — $15.99

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 for Nintendo Switch — $34.99

Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $41.99

Nine Parchments — $15.99

Just Dance 2018 — $41.99

WWE 2K18 — $29.99

Worms WMD — $25.49

Mantis Burn Racing — $15.99

RIVE: Ultimate Edition — $11.99

Wulverblade — $13.99

Monopoly for Nintendo Switch — $27.99

What do we recommend? There are a lot of good selections here, but here’s a rundown of what we suggest getting first.

Doom is an excellent port of the hit first-person shooter, bringing all its gory excitement and explosive action to the portable front. And we know a lot of you are into that sort of thing.

For good measure, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 is a blast, bringing together dozens of heroes in an epic storyline that’s fun for all ages.

On the indie front, RIVE: Ultimate Edition is a tense and thrilling shoot-em-up adventure, filled with challenges around every corner.

If it’s a party game you’re after, you can’t go wrong with Worms WMD, a game that packs a punch with customization options and tons of modes to choose from.

Finally, we have to go with traditional Nintendo favorites as well, including ARMS, which is still a ton of fun, and Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, one of last year’s biggest surprises. Save some room for Ultra Street Fighter II as well, in case you need some fighting action!