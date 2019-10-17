Nintendo Announces Huge Nintendo Switch Sales Milestone

Nintendo has revealed that, according to internal data, the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch Lite, the company’s flagship video game consoles at this point, have sold over 15 million units combined in North America since the initial launch of the original Nintendo Switch model in March 2017. To put it another way, Nintendo’s moved over 15 million Nintendo Switch consoles in less than three years, and that’s just on one continent.

“As we enter our third holiday season, Nintendo Switch is creating smiles and enjoying broad appeal, with more than 15 million consumers across North America playing their favorite games whenever and wherever they like,” Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser said as part of the press release announcing the figure. “And this holiday, we are bringing Nintendo Switch owners even more fresh and unique entertainment experiences, like Ring Fit Adventure, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, adding to the system’s large and diverse library of games.”

The press release goes on to note that 14 Nintendo Switch games have sold over 1 million copies in North America, with four — Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate — selling more than 6 million. That’s a lot of folks out there smashing, crashing, and generally enjoying some quality time with Mario and Link. Given that we’re swiftly approaching peak holiday season, those numbers are only liable to go up from there.

The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available to purchase for $299.99 and $199.99, respectively. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.