Nintendo Switch Getting Acclaimed Christmas Game Next Month

There aren’t a lot of good video games about Christmas. There’s been all kinds of shovelware featuring Santa Claus, but not many games that have been well-regarded. There are exceptions of course, and one of them is coming to Nintendo Switch next month. The game in question is called Snowman Story, and it was released on Steam last year. As of this writing, Snowman Story currently holds a “very positive” rating on the platform, with many players offering praise for the game’s visuals and themes. Prior to release, Snowman Story was also an award winner at the Google Indie Games Festival in 2020.

Snowman Story was developed by Odencat, an independent studio based out of Japan. Odencat has been responsible for multiple well-regarded games on Steam, including Bear’s Restaurant and Meg’s Monster, both of which currently hold “overwhelmingly positive” ratings on the platform. The stories in Odencat’s games have gotten a lot of praise, and the developer’s mantra is to “develop games that touch your heart.” From everything said about Snowman Story, it should do just that. A trailer for the game’s Steam version can be found below.

The narrative for Snowman Story follows a snowman by the name of Chris. While the snowman is joyful after being created by a young boy, his contentment turns to dread after learning what the spring will bring. In order to avoid his impending doom when the warm weather arrives, Chris sets out to find a fabled paradise in the north. However, Chris quickly discovers that he is not the only snowman that has attempted to make this journey, and he’ll have to learn from their mistakes as he tries to find a new home. The game’s story apparently centers on the snowman’s fear of a short life without purpose, and his quest will lead to an encounter with a certain man known for wearing red and white in December.

Part of Snowman Story‘s gameplay will center on ice mazes that Chris must navigate. These seem somewhat similar to the ice floor puzzles from the Pokemon series, with players having to slide between obstacles in order to reach the exit. As with many “cozy” games, Snowman Story features some options for players that would rather focus on the story; notably, all of these puzzles can be skipped if the player so chooses.

Snowman Story‘s cozy vibes and mellow atmosphere won’t be for everyone, but it could be a compelling option for those looking for something unique for the holiday season. Switch owners don’t have to wait too long to try the game for themselves, as Snowman Story will arrive on the eShop on December 12th. Pre-orders are live on the eShop right now, where the game costs $4.99.

