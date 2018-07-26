Nintendo Switch Accounted For Over Half of Sonic Mania Plus’ Sales

We already know that Sonic Mania Plus is a big hit with critics, and that’s including us. But it’s amazing how the little speedster is scoring on the sales side of things. And more importantly, what platforms are thriving the most.

GamesIndustry International recently reported on the UK sales charts for the past week, and while that doesn’t quite account for worldwide sales of the game, it appears that Sonic Mania Plus is doing quite well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The old-school inspired platformer came in at the fifth place position on the charts behind Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy (scoring the number one position for the fourth week in a row), followed by Lego The Incredibles, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft: Xbox Edition.

While that may not sound like the game’s doing gangbusters, that’s still a pretty steady number for a physical version of last year’s release. And what’s even more interesting is the stat GamesIndustry followed up with. Apparently more than half of the game’s overall sales were for the Nintendo Switch.

Roughly 52 percent of the game’s general sales were for Nintendo’s platform, followed by 34 percent on the PlayStation 4 and 15 percent on Xbox One. This just goes to show that Sonic and company are being warmly greeted on the Nintendo platform, after so many years of being a main rival to the company back in the 90’s and early 2000’s.

Of course, the physical copy of Sonic Mania Plus is a huge draw as it contains a number of goodies you can’t get with the digital edition. This includes a special edition foil cover, along with a limited edition art book and a reversible cover that makes it look like a classic Sega Genesis game. Any collector that likes retro stuff is sure to instantly fall in love with it, if they haven’t already.

No U.S. sales numbers have been reported for the game just yet, but it should be doing quite well — especially with critic and fan scores being as high as they are. We’ll let you know as soon as Sega reports any specifics for the U.S. or worldwide region.

For now, don’t miss out on Sonic Mania Plus. It’s available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.