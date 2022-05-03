Nintendo Switch Sports Players Discover Hidden Easter Egg

✖

Nintendo Switch Sports released last week, and the game offers players a number of ways to customize their in-game avatar. Most of those options are locked behind the game's online features, but Nintendo Life's @nintenmau5 has uncovered an unlockable secret hidden in the game's credit sequence. If players choose the sequence from the settings menu, they can hit a tennis ball back and forth as the names scroll by. If they do so 50 times, it unlocks a special title for the game! It seems that this is the only way players can unlock the "Staffer" title, and it's a neat little hidden option!

The Tweet from @nintenmau5 about the Easter egg can be found embedded below.

Playing #NintendoSwitchSports? Head over to the settings screen, then select credits. If you hit the tennis ball back and forth 50 times in a row, you’ll get a present 🎁 pic.twitter.com/eiPFsvXenJ — Eldenmau5 🧙‍♂️ (@nintenmau5) May 1, 2022

For those unfamiliar with the game, Nintendo Switch Sports is a new entry in the Wii Sports series. In total, the game features six activities, half of which appeared in previous games: Tennis, Bowling, and Chambara are returning sports, while Volleyball, Soccer, and Badminton are brand-new. A seventh sport, Golf, will also appear in the game as part of a free update later this year. At this time, Nintendo has not announced specific information about when the activity will be made available, or if we could see other returning sports, as well.

It will be interesting to see what players think about Nintendo Switch Sports, now that it's available in stores! The collection's lack of content has been a hot topic since the game was first announced, but the actual gameplay should prove enjoyable for most players. Wii Sports and Wii Sports Resort were both huge success stories when they first launched, but it remains to be seen if the Switch audience will see a similar appeal in motion-controlled multiplayer games. Nintendo's focus on motion controls has shifted considerably since the days of Wii, but there's definitely a lot of nostalgia for the console!

Nintendo Switch Sports is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game, including our review, right here.

Have you checked out Nintendo Switch Sports yet? Did you happen to discover this Easter egg in the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!