Nintendo Switch Bundle Includes Spyro Reignited Trilogy for Free

The only official Nintendo Switch bundle deal on tap for Black Friday includes the older version of the console (inferior battery life) and a free copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. However, Walmart has been steadily offering solid bundle deals of their own that include both the upgraded Nintendo Switch console and the Nintendo Switch Lite. The latest includes a free copy of Spyro Reignited Trilogy with your choice of a console with Gray or Neon Joy-Cons.

You can order the Nintendo Switch Spyro bundle right here for $299 with free fast shipping. Walmart also has a Nintendo Switch bundle with a free copy of Minecraft that you can get here. If these don’t grab you, keep tabs on their Nintendo Switch console page – odds are we’ll see several more bundle options arrive between now and Christmas.

If you’re looking for games for your new Nintendo Switch, Walmart is also offering the best deals on core Nintendo Switch games that we’ve seen thus far. The gaming deals are spread out into pricing tiers that range from $15 to $30. A breakdown of some of the highlights from those tiers is available below (these deals will be live online at 10pm EST on November 27th).

The $30 tier includes many of the classic Nintendo Switch titles that everyone should own (Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Super Mario Party, Splatoon 2), as well as other gems like the Resident Evil Origins Collection, Ni no Kuni, and more. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One selection also includes titles like Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint.

The $25 tier includes gems like Mortal Kombat 11 (all platforms), Diablo 3 Eternal Collection (Switch), and Spyro Reignited Trilogy (all platforms), Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled (all platforms), Final Fantasy X / X2 (Switch), Final Fantasy XII (Switch).

The $20 tier includes Crash N. Sane Trilogy (Switch), Team Sonic Racing (all platforms), Kingdom Hearts 3 (PS4, XBO), Jump Force (PS4, XBO), and Days Gone (PS4).

The $15 (or less) tier includes Assassin’s Creed 3 Remasters (Switch), Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition (PS4), Watch Dogs 2 (PS4, XBO), The Last of Us Remastered (PS4), Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition (PS4), and God of War (PS4).

Note that Best Buy has also unveiled some solid deals on Nintendo Switch controllers and accessories for Black Friday.

