Nintendo Switch Has Surpassed PlayStation 4 Sales In Japan

Think the Nintendo Switch is having trouble keeping up its unit sales during its second year of release? Think again. It’s just set a new record in Japan that has surpassed the PlayStation 4! (Well, partially.)

Numbers provided by Media Create indicate that the Switch is continuing its hot streak overseas, just days after surpassing the PlayStation Vita lifetime sales. This time around, the PlayStation 4 and the PS4 Slim have been passed by.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The numbers indicate that the Switch has managed to sell through 6.67 million units in Japan, including this past week’s sales. As a result, it managed to squeak by the 6.54 million units that the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Slim have sold on the market. And keep in mind that the PS4 has been there since 2014, whereas the Switch has only been out less than two years. That’s not too bad at all.

However, keep in mind this is just in Japan. The PlayStation 4 still has a remarkable sales lead when it comes to worldwide numbers, clearing out 86 million units sold; while the Nintendo Switch still has yet to reach the 20 million unit mark, though it’s very close to that. Media Create also made it clear that sales don’t include the PlayStation 4 Pro, which has only been on the market for just a little while.

As a result, the Nintendo Switch now has a narrow but noticeable lead, with 130,000 units sold ahead of the PS4. There is the possibility that the two could even up again down the road.

But this is an interesting race, to say the least- and we have a feeling that the best-selling Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is playing a tremendous part in the Switch’s success.

January will be interesting, as Resident Evil 2 Remake will come out for PS4, while Nintendo Switch will get New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, which a lot of fans have been wanting. We’ll check in a few weeks from now and see where the numbers stand. For now, though, Nintendo has a lot to celebrate.

(Thanks to Nintendo Soup for the details!)