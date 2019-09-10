Nintendo Switch Update Adds Alarm Notifications, Online Play Invites Section, and More

Ever since the arrival of the Nintendo Switch, the portable console has become an absolute powerhouse in terms of success and popularity. As was revealed earlier this year, the Nintendo Switch Lite, a smaller, all-in-one version of the popular device, will be arriving later this month, which many fans are excited about. In addition to this, Nintendo also released an updated version of the original Switch, which allows for longer battery life. Speaking of update, the company has officially launched version 9.0.0 of the system software, which users are now able to download and install.

As revealed on the Nintendo website, version 9.0.0 adds a few new things to the Nintendo Switch as well as adds something for the Lite before its release. Included with the update are alarm notifications, a search feature in the News Channel, touch screen sensitivity settings, an Online Play Invites section, and more. You can check out the full patch notes below:

Videos by ComicBook.com