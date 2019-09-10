Nintendo Switch Update Adds Alarm Notifications, Online Play Invites Section, and More

Ever since the arrival of the Nintendo Switch, the portable console has become an absolute powerhouse in terms of success and popularity. As was revealed earlier this year, the Nintendo Switch Lite, a smaller, all-in-one version of the popular device, will be arriving later this month, which many fans are excited about. In addition to this, Nintendo also released an updated version of the original Switch, which allows for longer battery life. Speaking of update, the company has officially launched version 9.0.0 of the system software, which users are now able to download and install.
As revealed on the Nintendo website, version 9.0.0 adds a few new things to the Nintendo Switch as well as adds something for the Lite before its release. Included with the update are alarm notifications, a search feature in the News Channel, touch screen sensitivity settings, an Online Play Invites section, and more. You can check out the full patch notes below:
- Added a search feature for the News Channel.
- Channels can be searched using filters or free text.
- Added “Display QR Code to Check In” to User Settings.
- You can display a QR Code on-screen to check in using your Nintendo Account.
- Alarm Notifications have been added to System Settings > Notifications.
- You can check or delete pre-set alarms.
- Alarms can be set up only within supported software (to be added at a later time).
- A controller firmware update may be required to use this feature.
- You can now configure touch screen sensitivity settings.
- Select between Standard and Stylus sensitivity (optimized for stylus input).
- Added the option to turn on/off the system button input (Nintendo Switch Lite only).
- When this setting is turned off the system no longer receives input from the console buttons, with the exception of the Capture and HOME Buttons, and can only be operated from a wirelessly paired controller (sold separately).
- This setting is on by default and can only be turned off if a compatible controller (sold separately) is wirelessly paired to the console.
- The setting will automatically turn back on when the console is restarted or after returning from sleep mode.
- Added “Online Play Invites” section to the User’s page.
- Invites from friends to join online play in supported software will be displayed in this section.
- General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.
- Resolved an issue where some users can’t start the Fire Emblem: Three Houses game, and get an error instead.