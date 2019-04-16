Big Nintendo Switch 8.0.0 Update Now Live, Here’s Everything It Does

Today, Nintendo released a brand-new Nintendo Switch update, which adds some new features and injects some much needed fixes and tweaks to the system. The update — titled 8.0.0 — does quite a bit, as you would expect from an 8.0.0 update — but it’s most notable additions are the new features it brings, like the ability to transfer individual game save data between different systems. You can now also sort and organize software on the home screen. And lastly, and most importantly, there’s a zoom feature which coincides well with the new Yoshi player icons.

In terms of updates that end with zero, this isn’t the biggest Nintendo has rolled out for the Switch, but it’s a meaty update full of quality-of-life features and changes that should excite Nintendo fans. Anyway, without further ado, here are the patch notes for the update:

Added the following system functionality:

A Sort Software feature is available after selecting to view All Software from the HOME Menu Software can be sorted by time last played, total play time, software title, and software publisher The All Software option displays when there are 13 or more software icons on the HOME Menu

A View All Available News option is available within News, allowing you to view all news items currently being distributed Go to News > Channel List > View More

Select from 15 new icons from the Splatoon 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World games for your user To edit your user icon, head to your My Page on the top left of the HOME Menu > Profile

A feature to Transfer Your Save Data is now available, allowing you to transfer your save data for individual games between your Nintendo Switch systems Go to System Settings > Data Management > Transfer Your Save Data Save data will not remain on your source system after the transfer process completes

A Zoom feature can be enabled from within System Settings Go to System Settings > System to turn Zoom ON Once enabled, you can use the Zoom feature by pressing the HOME Button twice

An option is available to prevent the system from waking from Sleep Mode when an AC adapter is disconnected Go to System Settings > Sleep Mode > Wake When AC Adapter is Disconnected This also applies when undocking your console

A VR Mode (3D Visuals) restriction is available within Parental Controls This will also be available in the Nintendo Switch Parental Controls app through a later update Go to System Settings > Parental Controls These settings can also be changed from within Nintendo Labo Toy-Con 04: VR Kit

Hong Kong / Taiwan / South Korea is available for selection in Region Go to System Settings > System > Region

The following names have been changed (functionality remains the same) Save Data Cloud Backup > Save Data Cloud Transfer Your User and Save Data > Transfer Your User Data



General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.

