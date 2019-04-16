Nintendo Switch Update Released, Adds Save Data Transfer Feature

Nintendo has released a new update for its Nintendo Switch console that adds a couple of different features which have been on users’ wish lists for a while. The Version 8.0.0 update that’s now available includes some notable changes like an option to transfer saved data between multiple Nintendo Switches and a new sorting method that’ll categorize users’ games by different metrics such as time played and who made the game.

The support site that contains patch information for different Nintendo games also has the details on the Nintendo Switch’s system update. Other changes outside of those core features include some more icons from both Splatoon 2 and Yoshi’s Crafted World, some more options for different regions, a zoom tool, and general system stability improvements. Info on the most notable features – the software sorting, saved data transfer, and zoom feature – can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Sort Software feature is available after selecting to view All Software from the HOME Menu Software can be sorted by time last played, total play time, software title, and software publisher The All Software option displays when there are 13 or more software icons on the HOME Menu

A feature to Transfer Your Save Data is now available, allowing you to transfer your save data for individual games between your Nintendo Switch systems Go to System Settings > Data Management > Transfer Your Save Data Save data will not remain on your source system after the transfer process completes

A Zoom feature can be enabled from within System Settings Go to System Settings > System to turn Zoom ON Once enabled, you can use the Zoom feature by pressing the HOME Button twice



Nintendo Switch users might already have the update installed on their device if they’ve been playing since the update released, but should it not start automatically, you can always download it using the Switch’s system update option found in the settings.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!