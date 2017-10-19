Nintendo Switch Update Brings Video Capture, Save Data Transfer, And More

The Nintendo Switch‘s update has just gone live, and update 4.0.0 may be one of the biggest we’ve seen yet for the system, as it brings a number of fan-requested features to the table, along with some new stuff from Super Mario Odyssey and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

First off, if you’re a social kind of gamer, the first thing you’re going to notice is video capture. Yep, you can now capture video clips of your games and upload them to social networks, for up to 30 seconds. That may not be the length of a “Let’s Play” clip, but it’ll show players how good you are at particular titles.

You simply hold down the Capture Button during gameplay, and the maximum of the previous 30 seconds will be saved to your Album. From there, you can trim clips and then share them however you like.

The thing is, right now, the feature only works with a handful of games, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, ARMS, Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. But more titles should be added next week, including Fire Emblem Warriors and Super Mario Odyssey.

Next up, you now have the ability to transfer user and save data to another system, in case you’re looking to take your game to another system. Simply go to the System Settings and select Transfer Your User and Save Data, and you are all set!

There’s a pre-purchase option available in the Nintendo eShop for select games, in which you can pre-download games to your system so you can play them much quicker. Nintendo has noted this will be supported with “future game releases,” so Odyssey and Fire Emblem are very likely.

There are also new icons from Super Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild that you can use, simply by adjusting your profile. There are 12 in all, so pick the one s that are best for you!

In addition, the update also has news channel updates, as well as being able to match your software version with a group of local users. You can also change the specification on wireless networks using TKIP security, if you want to connect that way.

That’s all pretty well loaded up – and the update is free. It should be available the next time you start it up!

The Nintendo Switch is available now.