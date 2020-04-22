Nintendo Switch Gets New Update, Here's What It Does

The Nintendo Switch console received a new system update this week with a set of patch notes alongside it to detail what had changed. Unfortunately for those hoping for some innovative, game-changing features to come to the console, this won’t be the update that happens in. It’s a pretty tame update as far as system updates go and doesn’t exactly do a whole lot that would be noticeable to players on their end of the experience, but perhaps it’ll fix some behind the scenes problems players had been dealing with pre-update.

Those who’ve been playing their Nintendo Switch within the past day will likely have already been prompted to download the Version 10.0.1 update that follows a larger update released not long ago. Consult the patch notes for that update and you’ll find that it includes “General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience” with no other details to speak of. It’s a routine system stability update that fixes some things which weren’t even detailed by Nintendo, an update which is pretty par for the course as far as generic system updates go.

These sorts of updates are fairly common for consoles even other than the Nintendo Switch as well. Just the other day, the PlayStation 4 also got a system update. It didn’t add any notable features either and just generally improved things which is how these updates usually go.

An exception to that was one update the Nintendo Switch got prior to this one. That update actually included a few notable features that players had been looking forward to including the ability to remap buttons on the console and changes to the process of moving around saved data. The notes for that more interesting update can be found below in case you downloaded it and never bothered to check what was new.

Nintendo Switch Update Version 10.0.0. (Older Update)

Added a bookmark feature to News.

This feature allows you to bookmark your favorite news items.

A maximum of 300 news items can be bookmarked.

An internet connection is required to view bookmarked News items.

News items that are no longer available cannot be viewed, even if they were bookmarked.

Added an option to transfer software data between the system memory and an SD card. Users can now transfer downloadable software, update data, and DLC from the system memory to an SD card (and vice versa). Note that save data and some update data cannot be transferred to an SD card.

Added an option to remap the controller buttons. Analog stick and button configurations can now be changed for each paired controller. Custom configurations can be saved as favorites in System Settings > Controllers and Sensors. Custom configurations are stored on the Nintendo Switch system. Configurations can be customized for the following controllers: Joy-Con (L), Joy-Con (R), Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Button configurations can also be customized on the Nintendo Switch Lite system. This feature is not available for other controllers. On each system, up to five favorite custom configurations can be saved for Joy-Con (L), five for Joy-Con (R), five for Nintendo Switch Pro Controller. Five configurations can also be saved as favorites for Nintendo Switch Lite. Added a new section in User Settings for Play Activity Settings. The options for “Display play activity to:” and “Delete Play Activity” have been moved from Friends Settings to the new Play Activity Settings. Added new selections to the lineup of user profile icons. Select from 6 new icons from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game for your user. General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.



The latest Nintendo Switch update is now out for everyone to download it.

