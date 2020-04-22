Animal Crossing Players With Nintendo Switch Online Can Snag a Free Item

There are few things greater than the word "free," and Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can get themselves a free new item with which to deck out their homes in the game. Players can snag a Nook, Inc. Silk Rug to adorn their hardwood floors, and it's a relatively easy process to do so, provided they have a Nintendo Switch Online account. To get the item, players must access the Switch eShop. Under "Nintendo Switch Online," players will find a section that reads "Special Offers." There, players will find the rug alongside other current promotional items. After downloading it, players will be able to get the rug the next time they boot up the game.

It should be noted that the item isn't completely free. In order to get it, players will have to purchase the rug using their Nook Miles at the kiosk located in the Resident Services Tent/Building, depending on how far into the game players are. Fortunately, Nook Miles are incredibly easy to come by, and the Silk Rug is fairly inexpensive, at that. The item will set players back a measly 600 Nook Miles, which players can obtain by talking to their villagers, catching fish or bugs, or any number of things in the game.

Considering the fact that most Animal Crossing: New Horizons players likely have a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, it's nice to see Nintendo giving away items this way. Games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Super Kirby Clash have received freebies through the service, so it isn't entirely surprising to see New Horizons receive a similar treatment.

Of course, Animal Crossing: New Horizons players have a lot of free stuff to celebrate, today. Earlier, Nintendo announced a new update for the game, which will come at no additional cost to players. The new update brings back a number of popular characters from the franchise, including Redd, Cyrus, Reese, and more. Players will also have the opportunity to upgrade their museums by purchasing works of art from Redd (provided they're legitimate). Given the game's massive success for Nintendo, it seems quite likely that players will have much more to look forward to over the next year.

