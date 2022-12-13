Nintendo Switch Wrap-Up Reveals Users' Most-Played Games

Nintendo is giving its fans a chance to look back on the year in gaming via a Nintendo Switch recap where users can figure out roughly how much time they spent with any given game and more stats. Through this, people can easily see which games they played the most this year as well as other metrics like ones that they played intensely for a short time before dropping the game entirely in favor of something else.

The end-of-year review is a common platform-specific feature offered by Nintendo and PlayStation among others, and this year's version of it makes for a pretty straightforward process. To get your wrap-up, all you have to do is head to the link included in the tweet below at which point you'll be asked to sign into your account if you're not already logged in. Once you do, hitting "Get Started" will present you with some info about what sorts of Nintendo Switch games you played throughout the year.

It's time for your year in review with #NintendoSwitch! Check the link below to learn about your most-played games, hours played, and more!



The results of this data show things like, primarily, which game you playd the most throughout the year. That could mean hundreds of hours spent in a game, or it could mean thousands depending on how into the game(s) you were.

Beyond the most-played accolade, you'll see other metrics such as games that you played right at launch as well as games in which you showed an "intense burst" of interest and played a lot for a smaller window of time compared to a game you stuck with for longer.

Towards the end, your 2022 recap will also show the games that you played the most for any given month as well as the hours that you spent in each of these games. By selecting any particular game listed in your recap, you'll be treated to a neat, mobile background showing off scenes from the game, so it makes for a nice, personalized experience.

Nintendo's end-of-the-year recap for Nintendo Switch owners is live now, and you can get started with it here to see how much time you spent in different games throughout the year.