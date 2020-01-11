Classic Xbox Game Coming to Nintendo Switch This Month

Publisher Microids and developer Oddworld Inhabitants have announced that three of the latter’s games are coming to Nintendo Switch this year. More specifically, three classic Oddworld titles are coming to the Nintendo platform over the course of 2020, starting with Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath HD on January 23. The first game in the trio of releases will cost $30 and be available only via the digital Nintendo eShop, at least initially, because retail versions are planned to drop sometime during Q1 2020, in other words, before the end of March.

For those that don’t know: Oddworld: Stranger’s Wrath first arrived in the scene back in January 2005. The Xbox exclusive was widely considered one of the best games of the year and one of the high points of the long-running franchise, which is still kicking to this day, albeit with less relevance and prominence.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That said, it’s currently unclear what games will follow Stranger’s Wrath to the Switch, but Oddworld Inhabitants co-founder Sherry McKenna did have the following to say about the new partnership:

“Microids champions the Oddworld brand and our goal to create entertainment properties that balance beauty, empathy, creativity, innovation, and craftsmanship. They understand the classic games and indie space. This partnership is a great fit for us, and we are excited to have them on board as we bring three classic Oddworld games to the Nintendo Switch in 2020.”

“We are very happy about this new collaboration with Oddworld Inhabitants regarding the publishing of these three classic titles,” added Microids CEO Stephane Longeard. “We are going to help as much as we can to ensure these masterpieces get the spotlight they deserve. These three games will fit quite nicely in our catalog where retro gaming has a prominent place. These games captivated an entire generation of gamers and some Microids employees, formerly working with the GT Interactive team, got to work on the original launch of the first Oddworld games more than 20 years ago.”

As mentioned above, while the Oddworld series isn’t as relevant as it used to be, it does have plenty older, increasingly nostalgic fans who would probably love to revisit one of the series they grew up on.

Anyway, for more news, media, rumors, and information pertaining to the Nintendo Switch, be sure to peruse all of past and recent coverage of the console — and all things related to it — by clicking right here.