Report: Xbox To Start Publishing Games On Nintendo Switch

Earlier today, we reported on the rumor that Microsoft will soon be bringing an Xbox app and Xbox Game Pass to the Nintendo Switch. But apparently, that’s not the only surprise both Nintendo and Xbox are cooking up.

According to the same source, Direct-Feed Games, Microsoft will begin to publish first-party games on the Nintendo Switch, starting with Ori and the Will of the Wisps. Interestingly, Game Informer backs up these claims, as well as word of Xbox Game Pass coming to the Nintendo platform, adding much substance to the validity of everything in question.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, if this does happen, it’s worth noting that bigger, more technically demanding Xbox games will still likely never be playable on the Switch natively, given the hardware limitations of the system. But the less demanding games Xbox pumps out, such as Ori and the Will of Wisps, should have no problem running on the Nintendo console. And those that can’t, will just have to resort to being played on Xbox Game Pass via streaming.

Like any report, this should be taken with a grain of salt, but with Game Informer putting its weight behind the claims, it all of sudden looks a lot more likely. Still, it’s not official confirmation, so I wouldn’t bet your house on any of this happening.

If this is true though, this is a big move by Microsoft and Nintendo, and one that seemingly leaves PlayStation out in the cold. However, if Microsoft does bring its games to Switch, it’s possible it could do the same with the PS4 and PS5, whether natively or via Xbox Game Pass.

Both Game Informer and Direct-Feed Games note that an announcement around this matter will be made sometime this year, and given how big of an announcement it is, I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s reserved for E3.

Anyway, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will any of this happen? If it does, what does this mean for the future of Xbox consoles if you can simply play its games on PC, Switch, and elsewhere?