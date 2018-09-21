Nintendo Switch ‘Pokemon Let’s Go’ Pikachu and Eevee Bundles Are up for Pre-Order

Nintendo has announced that Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Nintendo Switch bundles will arrive on Nov. 16th — just in time for the holiday season.

The bundles include a Nintendo Switch, a Pokemon Pikachu and Eevee-themed dock and matching Joy-Con controllers, the Poke Ball Plus accessory, and a download code for the game listed on the box. Pre-orders for both consoles are already live at Best Buy and at GameStop for $399.99, which will save you $10 over buying the items individually (the Pokemon-themed Switch isn’t sold separately). The discount is the same if you get a Nintendo Switch and a Poke Ball Plus Pack but, again, you won’t be getting that Pokemon Switch. UPDATE: Pre-orders are live on Amazon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep in mind that a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo Switch bundle leaked last month, but we still don’t have confirmation that it’s the real deal. Take it seriously though, because there’s no way Nintendo is letting this holiday season go by without a Switch bundle based on its hottest game.

The only other confirmed Nintendo Switch bundle for the holiday season at this point includes the console and download codes for Mario Tennis Aces and 1-2 Switch. It’s a Walmart exclusive priced $359.99. Basically, that means you’re getting one of the games for free. You can pre-order it here with free shipping.

The official descriptions for the games in the Walmart bundle are as follows:

Mario Tennis Aces: “Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with friends, family, and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. Whether you play locally, online, or using simple motion controls, intense rallies await! In story mode, experience a new favor of tennis game play, with a variety of missions, boss battles and more.

Complete missions and boss battles in story mode while mastering the controls. Test your hard-earned skills in singles or doubles with up to 4 players in local or online multiplayer, not to mention Tournament Mode, which lets you challenge the CPU. Store up energy and use it to pull off amazing feats: move so fast the world slows down around you or aim in first-person to send the ball crashing down! Your rivals may attempt to block you, but if they fail, their racket will take damage—and break after three hits. Fully charge your energy to launch the ball with enough force to KO your opponent.”

1-2 Switch: “Throw an impromptu party anywhere with anyone thanks to a new play style in which players look at each other—not the screen! Bring the action and fun into the real world as you face off in wild-west duels, cow-milking competitions, a copycat dance-off, and more. Each game takes advantage of the Joy-Con controller features of the Nintendo Switch system in different ways. While the action unfolds off- screen, the audience watches the players themselves instead of the screen. That makes it as hilarious to watch as it is to play – an instant party amplifier!“

Keep tabs on comicbook.com/approved and/or @NerdApproved on Twitter for more info on new products, deals, and collectibles!

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.