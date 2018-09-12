Nintendo Acknowledges Waluigi Request For ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’, But…

While Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has been shaping up to be spectacular, a few fans believe that one key face is missing from the lineup — and it appears that Nintendo is aware of it.

There has been huge fan outcry to involve Waluigi in the game to some degree, even though Nintendo has yet to officially confirm that he’s coming. That said, however, it appears that the Canadian version of the company has acknowledged that they’ve seen all the requests for their hero.

While speaking with Canadian gaming site Okay Cool, Nintendo of Canada PR representative Andrew Collins noted that the passion the fans have provided for Waluigi has been unbelievable.

“I think it’s great when something builds naturally because, you know, as a marketer, when you have something that goes viral like that it’s brilliant,” he explained. “You can’t buy that. You can’t create it. And when the fans do something like that, it’s amazing. But it’s so good to see from a passionate side of things. And let’s face it, it’s funny.”

“I’ve seen some of the photos. I’ve seen some of the artwork that people have created, and it’s fantastic to see their passion. And, you know, there are some gifted people out there,” Collins added.

That said, however, Collins had nothing to say about Waluigi officially coming to the game. In fact, he didn’t even hint at what could be revealed with the next Nintendo Direct, which will reportedly take place this Thursday following a delay from last week. The surprise could considerably come from left field as far as who the next combatant is. So, yes, it could be Waluigi. But it could also be a surprise, like Minecraft Steve or even Banjo Kazooie.

Sorry, Waluigi fans. We know you want to hear those sweet words, “He’s coming to the game!” but for the time being, he remains a pipe dream. But look on the bright side — you can watch Waluigi do his stuff in Mario Tennis Aces, as well as a few other random titles. Maybe someday…someday…we’ll see him do his stuff in a Smash Bros. game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate releases on Dec. 7 for Nintendo Switch.