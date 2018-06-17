Nioh 2 Will Have Character Creation, Other Details Revealed

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja announced Nioh 2 this week during Sony Interactive Entertainment’s E3 press conference. However, the announcement came in the form of a teaser trailer that packed virtually no information, and which naturally left the series’ hardcore fans chomping at the bit for more details.

And while details haven’t been in abundance since, some have trickled out, painting a more vivid picture of the sequel.

The biggest tidbit to make its way to the surface is word that the game will have character creation. If you played the first game, you will know there wasn’t any character creation of any type. Rather, in it you played as William, a sailor turned warrior whose white hair reminded people a little about of Geralt of Rivia from The Witcher series.

According to the game’s director, Fumihiko Yasuda, the implementation of character creation comes as a result of fan feedback, or in other words, it was one of the most hotly-requested features in the post-launch of the first, and so Team Ninja opted to add it for the sequel. Speaking of the change, Yasuda had the following to say:

“We did two demos before the first Nioh was launched, and we’re truly grateful for all the feedback from our fans. But having said that, after the game launched, one of the biggest requests that we had was character creation. And that’s something we’re going to implement in Nioh 2. Players will definitely be able to customize all the details, including gender and race.”

As you can see, not only did Team Ninja opt to add character creation, they went the final step, and enabled players to create a character of either gender and of any race.

Yasuda also confirms that the sequel’s story ties in with the first game, however, it will also be enjoyable for newcomers as well, but just perhaps not as enjoyable as it will be for returnees.

Lastly, Yasuda also confirms that Team Ninja will be releasing a free demo of the game — akin to the two free demos released for the first title — prior to launch in order to gain fan feedback and mold the game based off what fans are saying and suggesting.

Nioh 2 is in development for PlayStation 4. At the moment there’s no mention of a PC version, however, the first game did notably come to the platform, so it’s probably safe to assume this will come as well. There’s also no word of a release date.

Thanks, Gematsu.