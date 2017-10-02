Nioh: Complete Edition Coming to Steam and PS4

The gritty, tough-as-nails slash ’em up Nioh will be making its way to PC, Koei Tecmo confirmed this morning in a tweet. The PC version will be called Nioh: Complete Edition, and will come with all of the previously released DLC as well as enhanced visuals:

#Nioh is finally coming to PC Steam on November 7th, 2017 as Nioh: Complete Edition (Includes base game and all 3 DLC) #KTfamily #DefyDeath pic.twitter.com/kidwt6Hkx6 — KOEI TECMO AMERICA (@KoeiTecmoUS) October 2, 2017

We’re seeing some comments and forum posts mentioning a PS4 version of Nioh: Complete Edition arrive on Sony’s console on the same day, but have yet to see an official confirmation from Koei Tecmo or Team Ninja. This would make sense considering Nioh was marketed as a PlayStation exclusive; we’re certain that Koei Tecmo will be giving PlayStation owners who have yet to pick up Nioh a chance to dive in with an all-in-one package.

As mentioned, the Complete Edition will come with all three DLC packs released after the launch of the initial game, which earned rave reviews. All three DLC packs offered hefty story and content additions to the base game, and sold for $10 each.

The official Steam page has already gone live, which you can find here. The description details some Steam-exclusive bonuses:

“The Complete Edition contains the full game, as well as the three expansions with additional story chapters: Dragon of the North, Defiant Honor, and Bloodshed’s End.

This expansion opens up the Tohoku region, where the “one-eyed dragon” Date Masamune is secretly gathering spirit stones.

This expansion opens up the Tohoku region, where the "one-eyed dragon" Date Masamune is secretly gathering spirit stones. Defiant Honor

Fight your way through the Siege of Osaka's winter campaign as you follow the story of one of Japan's greatest generals from the Warring States period, the brave Sanada Yukimura. Bloodshed's End

Join the summer campaign of the Siege of Osaka as the Warring States period draws to a close in this, the final chapter of William's tale. Steam Exclusive Bonus

Enjoy wearing the ‘Dharmachakra Kabuto,’ a helmet exclusive to the Steam version of Nioh! You can claim yours by selecting “Boons” from a shrine.”

You’ll notice on the Steam listing, by the way, that you’ll need 100GB of free space on your hard drive, which is pretty insane.