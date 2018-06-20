No Cyberpunk 2077 VR Plans for the Future

Virtual Reality continues to be a topic of conversation in the gaming community both with new titles and VR-created ports of fan favourites. On the eve of Bethesda’s revelation that VR has treated the publisher very well, it’s no surprise that the topic would come up regarding one highly anticipated RPG from CD Projekt RED: Cyberpunk 2077.

We recently sat down with the developers behind the incredibly immersive open-world RPG but we didn’t even think of touching the VR realm of the game’s future. Honestly, we were too floored by the majesty of it all. Luckily, one Reddit user had the thought to pose the question on the game’s Facebook page – though the results were less than savory for those hoping to dive right into the world of Virtual Reality. Three simple words was all it took to crush a VR lover’s hopes: VR Not Found.

Oh, well. The game offers 100 plus hours of gametime with infinite replayability options regarding romance options, morality routes, and choices made in-game. Though VR would have been incredibly appropriate, the game itself is a massive undertaking and we understand that their focus remains solely on that. Who knows? Maybe we’ll get something further down the line once it releases.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 news, it looks like the release is still a few years away – at least as far as Cyberpunk 2020 original creator Mike Pondsmith is concerned. “I’ve waited 30 years to get to this and it was worth it. You guys can wait a few more years, it will be worth it.” Though we have no doubt that the game will be worth it – seriously, I’ve never had a game make me salivate like this one did – a few more years sounds tantalizing!

For more about the game itself, as per CD Projekt RED themselves:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game.

With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”

H/T GamingBolt