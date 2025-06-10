No, I’m not a Human Demo Gets Even Better With Horrifying New Feature

Just when you thought you could make sense of who’s real, No, I’m not a Human throws a spanner in the works with its newest Steam Next Fest demo that includes a terrifying feature: Randomization. While the outside world follows the same dark path, those who come knocking at your door for refuge or bloodshed will arrive in no particular order—heightening your paranoia. Set to release Q3 2025, No, I’m not a Human just got a whole lot tougher.

No, I’m not a Human is an indie horror game reminiscent of Papers, Please, That’s Not my Neighbor, and Alternate Watch. With clear reference to Alex Kister’s Mandela Catalogue, No, I’m not a Human invites you into a world full of paranoia, where the safety of your home is under threat every time the Sun sets. But going outside isn’t safe either for the Sun’s temperature is rising every day and there’s claims that Visitors have risen from the Earth’s soil, masquerading as one of us. Trapped inside your home, can you figure out whether the guest knocking at your door at night is truly human? You can’t survive alone for the Super Imposter is watching your every move.

The first demo (from the Anthology) featured mysterious lore, uncanny characters, and endings. So, what has changed in this demo that arrived June 8th?

When compared to the Violent Horror Stories: Anthology, the answer is fourfold: There’s new guests, items, achievements, and that dreaded randomization feature. While the thin man and hunched woman remain the first two guests you can let in or leave outside, the order that follows them is randomized based on your actions. New dialogue lines open if the guest (regardless of their identity) are alive during the day, with more added each day they survive. Your energy bar only depletes when you want to test a guest and new lore can be uncovered in the television and new interactive radio.

The Neighor, Prophet, and FEMA remain a constant in each playthrough, appearing on the same night regardless of your actions. But the main thing that’ll keep you on your toes is how the guest order is now randomized, including brand new guests you’ve never met before. Guests feel more alive than ever and you’ll question whether Visitors are truly real or if the world has gone bad from the Sun’s rays.

There’s messages to decode on the radio by searching frequencies, changing stations, and listening out for unintelligible speech. There doesn’t seem to be whispers at the doors anymore, but there are new sinister images that’ll pop-up if you kill guests and Visitors. Alongside the new guests, items, and the randomized feature that is sure to keep you entertained; there’s 26 achievements to unlock, and likely more to come for No, I’m not a Human‘s full release later this year.

Your morals will be tested. Unlike the Anthology demo, there isn’t so much an ending available for the full game’s version. Based on our playthroughs, the Neighbor, Prophet, and Super Imposter appear once and the demo abruptly concludes following an encounter with these key characters. This is standard for video games demos, but is very different to what we previously experienced in No, I’m not a Human. The mystery is higher than ever in this rendition of the game and you’re invited to fill Feedback Form after playing, to share your thoughts.

No, I’m not a Human will release this Fall, 2025. Prepare for the end by looking for the tell-tale signs that the “human” in front of you may just be a Visitor: Perfect teeth, dirty fingernails, bloodshot eyes, and hairless armpits. The clues are all there, but can you differentiate between who’s human and who isn’t?