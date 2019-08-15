No Man’s Sky Beyond Patches Address Performance Issues, Nexus Problems, and More

No Man’s Sky’s big Beyond expansion finally released this week with virtual reality support being just one of the headliners in a long list of features. Some players who tried to experience Beyond upon its release were met with crashes and other problems that prevented them from seeing everything the expansion offered though. To fix that, Hello Games has released hotfixes for both the PC and console versions to remedy these issues and fix numerous bugs and crashes.

One day after the Beyond update was released, two more patches have gone out already, depending on which platforms you’re playing on. The first of these was Patch 2.04 which rolled out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and addressed some problems players had reported on those consoles. A short list of notes for the update confirmed that a number of crashes had been fixed that were being caused by the rendering of large textures while the memory management settings had also been adjusted to prevent crashes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following that update, an update was released for the PC version. Patch 2.05 included a slightly larger list of fixes including ones for unsupported VR hardware and memory crashes. Those changes seen below are now live on the PC with a release on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One coming soon.

Bug Fixes

Fix for crashes occurring in the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a number of issues causing some players to experience low framerate after visiting the Space Anomaly.

Fixed a rendering related crash.

Fixed an out of memory crash.

Fixed an issue that could cause a crash when manipulating inventory in close proximity to a high number of players.

Fixed a crash affecting VR with supersampling enabled.

Fixed a situation where network connectivity issues could prevent players from speaking to NPCs aboard the Space Anomaly.

Fixed an issue where storage containers could not be accessed.

Fixed a crash affecting unsupported VR hardware.

Hotfix 2.04 is live on XBox and PS4. https://t.co/d7wwc2ULDZ — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) August 15, 2019

Hotfix 2.05 has released on PC, moving from experimental to live as users have confirmed fixes, and will follow soon on XBox and PS4https://t.co/yMrCNANk0d — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) August 15, 2019

Some other issues may still linger even with these updates out, though the quick response to these crashes indicates that additional fixes hopefully won’t be far behind these.