‘No Man’s Sky’ Developer Teases New “Big, Ambitious” Game

In addition to tirelessly supporting and writing the comeback story of No Man’s Sky, UK developer Hello Games has two other projects in the work. There’s a smaller game, dubbed The Last Campfire, which was revealed at The Game Awards this past year, and something it hasn’t said anything about until recently.

“We’re also starting on something new – which is big, ambitious, and silly,” teased Hello Games boss Sean Murray while speaking to Games Radar. “But we’re still a very small team. We do quite a lot between us, but I think that’s because we are all so into it. And we, now, sort of do things because we are excited about them. We tend to be quite productive when we are excited about something. That’s genuinely where we’re at now.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, Murray didn’t divulge any details on the project, or even hint what it could be. That said, it sounds like the next big thing from the developer, who has been largely writing the wrongs of No Man’s Sky launch for the past couple years, which has meant supporting it extensively. As a result, the game is almost a completely different product than what shipped in August 2016. In addition to having a robust and passionate community, the game has also apparently sold very well. Just recently during a Game Developer Conference keynote, Murray revealed No Man’s Sky is one of the best-selling new IP ever.

“No Man’s Sky, when it released, and also still two years later, has sold incredibly well,” said Murray during the presentation. “It’s gone on to be one of the biggest-selling news IPs of all-time, which sounds very weird to say out loud.”

Of course, the money No Man’s Sky has made and continues to bring in probably allows Hello Games a lot of creative freedom, and for a talented developer, that usually yields nothing but good things.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Avengers: Endgame trailer, The Walking Dead and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

sd