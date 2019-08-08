No Man’s Sky’s Sean Murray Explains How Beyond Update Got So Huge

No Man’s Sky’s next expansion called “Beyond” is poised to be a massive one with virtual reality support headlining the list of new features. It’s an update that’s actually comprised of multiple updates which will roll out the features over a set amount of time, but No Man’s Sky players have only seen parts of what it has to offer so far. The plan wasn’t always to have this expansion released as a major update though, No Man’s Sky creator Sean Murray said, but that’s how Beyond ended up as the developer recently explained.

Murray took to Twitter ahead of Beyond’s release to talk about the project and the size that it’s grown to. No Many’s Sky players will recall that the NEXT expansion was a sizable one itself, and Murray said the team though it would “never do a huge update like that again.” A roadmap of smaller updates was planned out instead for this year.

With three updates planned out, the developer looked at all the features included in them and decided that the updates would be better off grouped together as “one huge update” which would later be known as Beyond.

Murray went on to say that the studio knew the virtual reality support for the game needed to be announced early and was revealed with a trailer that teased the immersive feature. The trailer above is the most recent one released for the update that announced the date it would be out.

Virtual reality support isn’t the only feature the game will offer though. Along with the online features, there’s another component composed of smaller features that players should be able to see soon.

We recently showed the third component of our update to some press, you’ll be able to read about it closer to release. It’s not a single feature, it’s a few subtler things that are hard to make a trailer for, but we hope it’ll please a bunch of players — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) August 7, 2019

VR is about 30-40% of what we are doing. Online is another 30-40%. We are going to be revealing a short video showing a couple of details of our Online component very very soon. ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) August 7, 2019

More on that feature should be revealed soon seeing how there’s only a week to go until the expansion is out, and it seems like one that players will be happy to hear about.

No Man’s Sky: Beyond is scheduled to release on August 14th.