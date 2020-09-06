No Man's Sky Developer Teases "Huge" New Game

✖

Hello Games might be best known at this point for No Man's Sky, the expansive space adventure video game that continues to regularly receive new updates, but like many developers, it's not the only video game that the company is or will work on. In fact, Hello Games just recently released a new adventure-puzzle game called The Last Campfire, and studio founder Sean Murray is already teasing the next "huge, ambitious" video game from the developer.

Not that he's offering any more details than that, really, however. According to a Polygon interview with Murray, about three folks were responsible for The Last Campfire while the remaining 23 members of Hello Games are split into distinct chunks: one that continues to provide updates for No Man's Sky, and one that's working on what's next. Given the rocky launch of No Man's Sky, however, Murray is introspective about how to handle the new title.

"There is this poison chalice or deal with the devil that I think any indie game developer would find actually a very difficult choice, right? The choice that we had with No Man’s Sky where if I was to go back again, I would find it very difficult to know what the right path was," Murray says. "Where you will have incredible interest in your game, you will have a huge amount of excitement for it. But you will be in a rocket ship, launching towards the sun, and you will be building that rocket on the way up."

"And there is an excitement and a craziness to that," he continues. "Where we’ve ended up with the game, where we have hundreds of millions of hours played and a really happy community and all of that kind of thing, you know, I’m OK with that deal that we did, right?"

Hello Games latest title, The Last Campfire, is now available for Apple Arcade, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. No Man's Sky is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. As there have been no announced details on whatever Hello Games' next project is, it is unclear what platforms it might release for or when. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Hello Games right here.

What do you think Hello Games is working on? Would you like to see the team tackle another space adventure or something else entirely? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!