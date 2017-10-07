No Man’s Sky Update Adds New Save System and Other Changes

A new patch has been released for No Man’s Sky that includes plenty of changes, the biggest of which is the addition of a new save game system.

The amount of patches coming for the planet-exploring title may have slowed down since the immense Atlas Rises patch, but they’re still coming in a pretty steady supply that’s a good sign for fans of the game. No Man’s Sky’s latest patch gives players five different save slots to secure their progress, a change from Hello Games that looks to satisfy their goal of “managing saves between game modes much easier,” according to the patch notes’ intro.

Below are all of the key changes that shipped with the most recent patch for No Man’s Sky minus the more specific bugfixes that can be seen here:

New save system

You will now be presented with 5 save-game slots (each of which can be used for any game mode). Your existing saves will be mapped into these slots

Selecting an empty slot will start a new game, allowing you to then pick which game mode to play from the mode select menu

There are now two sub-slots for each save-game – one for automatic saves and one for manual saves.

Automatic saves occur when exiting your ship, dying, purchasing a Freighter or claiming a base



Manual saves occur when interacting with a save point (these can be built from the build menu), or a beacon found on planet surfaces

Starting a new game with no existing saves will take you directly to mode select

Improvements & changes