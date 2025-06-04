No Man’s Sky Update Beacon Preps For Nintendo Switch 2 Launch

Hello Games released its newest major update today for its intergalactic survival game No Man’s Sky. Formally titled Beacon, Update 5.7 introduces a ton of new content that puts a focus on settlements. This includes the ability to have multiple planetary settlements, the addition of Autophage settlements, more management options, and much more. It also preps the game for its launch on Nintendo Switch 2.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Arguably, the most exciting addition is the ability to become Overseer of up to four settlements spanning multiple worlds. Each one has its own citizens, and can be governed and invested in to help each town flourish. Becoming an Overseer gives players access to a settlement’s Historical Records, which detail its accomplishments, happiness rating, population growth, and more. Settlements also have their own events, like festivals, new citizens, successful expeditions, and building constructions, that will have the town celebrating with its own little fireworks show.

Specifically for Nintendo Switch 2 players, this update adds support for the upcoming console, which launches tomorrow, June 5th. Players who already own the game on the original Nintendo Switch can upgrade to the Switch 2 version for free via the Nintendo eShop.

Here are the full patch notes for the No Man’s Sky Beacon update:

Play video

Autophage Settlements

Added rare Autophage settlements, with uniquely Autophage names, to all inhabited planets. Travellers who have discovered the Autophage lifeforms can become Overseer of these settlements.

Players who have completed They Who Returned may receive an invitation at their settlement to visit an Autophage settlement.

At Autophage settlements, an Autophage Synthesis Terminal is available at the town centre monument for exchanging void motes and assembling your own Autophage Staff.

Added Autophage settler NPCs, with their own set of titles, dialogue, and thoughts.

Added Autophage settlement visitors, with their own set of gifts.

Autophage settlements always start with a specialist feature to decrease Sentinel attention.

Added a valuable new variety of planetary chart to locate Autophage settlements, available from Autophage Synthesis Terminals.

Multiple Settlements

Added support for becoming Overseer of up to four settlements.

Each settlement you oversee now has its own clearly-named management mission, with specific details about the settlement’s status available in the Mission Log.

Increased the robustness of the settlement management mission structure, including ensuring a settlement cannot be surrendered if an active mission requires it, and improving the user experience when cross-saving to and from a platform not supporting settlements.

When teleporting to a settlement with a settlement management mission selected in the log, the current settlement’s mission will be automatically selected.

It is now possible to retire as a settlement’s Overseer.

Settlement Balance and QOL

Settlements can now support up to eighteen special features (increased from six).

A settlement’s Overseer can now choose what resources the settlement produces. The list of choices is influenced by the settlement’s race and buildings; higher-class buildings will unlock more lucrative production options.

Resources produced by a settlement can be directly exported for sale from the settlement’s management screen.

The algorithm for determining a settlement’s class has been completely reworked and rebalanced. Returning players may find their existing settlements’ class has shifted slightly, but should also find upgrading to an S-Class settlement more achievable and predictable.

Returning players will be granted the unique “Pioneer Spirit” feature at their existing settlements, available only to settlements claimed prior to the Beacon update.

Individual settlement buildings now each provide an ongoing contribution to the settlement’s productivity and happiness levels, and some can provide specific features to boost the entire settlement.

Individual settlement buildings can now be upgraded, to enhance the appearance and class of the settlement. The upgrade process can be started from the building’s terminal, or when prompted by the administrative terminal.

Added a persistent terminal to each settlement building. In addition to serving as the receptacle for building supplies, this terminal also provides access to its building’s informational page and some special utilities.

The Analysis Visor now reveals taggable markers for individual settlement buildings, making it easier to locate and navigate to them.

Tower buildings at settlements now provide utility for scanning for points of interest on planets and in space, and generate a small quantity of navigation data each day.

Marketplace buildings at settlements now host an envoy for the local system’s most prominent guild.

Factory buildings at settlements now generate a Multi-Tool box, which refreshes its contents each day.

Farm buildings at settlements now contain planters.

Saloon buildings at settlements now allow the Overseer to prepare a menu for the facility, and to set the ByteBeat track at the jukebox.

Landing pad buildings at settlements now provide utility for locating crashed ships, and for salvaging starships.

Added options to build a fishing pond building at all settlements. The quality of fish will increase as the pond is upgraded (but only junk will be produced while the pond is under construction).

Added an additional step to settlement building construction, giving the Overseer the opportunity to officially open fully-constructed buildings with a short celebratory cutscene.

Receiving an overpayment on settlement debt now increases the settlement’s reserves, awarding a production equivalent to the excess.

Citizens now release fireworks in response to significant events at a settlement.

Added a history page to settlements, providing an overview of accomplishments and events throughout the current Overseer’s tenure.

Added an informational stats page to settlers, revealing insights into their individual personalities. Specialist citizens with a particular occupation have unique pages, as do visiting members of your squadron.

Added a Settlements Register page, providing an overview of the status of all managed settlements – including their statistics, debt status, production status, and history. This page is available from the Quick Menu, or from the Administrative Terminal in any managed settlement.

Refreshed and improved the visual style of all pre-existing settlement UI pages.

Significantly increased the variety of enemy types when Sentinel forces attack a settlement.

Significantly rebalanced the frequency of Sentinel attacks at settlements, notably slowing the increase of alert level while the game is not running.

Overseeing multiple settlements will distribute the Sentinel alert level between them, effectively meaning the number of attacks requiring player attention does not increase with the number of settlements managed.

The swarming brood can now occasionally attack a settlement.

Settlers with specialist jobs can now be encountered wandering around settlements.

Members of your squadron will now scramble to defend against pirate raids, and pilots can be encountered wandering around settlements.

Thriving settlements will now increase the wealth of their local solar system.

Enhanced the holographic orb at the Administrative Terminal in settlement Overseer’s Offices.

Added a new filter to the teleporter for “My Settlements”.

Teleporting to a settlement will now place you in the Overseer’s Office, rather than by the town centre monument.

Prevented extreme weather phenomena such as meteor showers and lava eruptions from occurring within settlements.

Settlement Management Decisions

Increased the variety of settlement management decisions across every category.

Expanded the settlement management decision UI to support a possible maximum four options (increased from two).

The existing citizen dispute management decisions have been completely reworked, introducing clearer scenarios and a broader choice of resolutions.

Increased the variety of questionable settler activities that the settlement advisory board may suggest banning or taxing.

Added a number of new specialist citizens who can join your settlement, such as a hologram architect and an astronomer.

Settlement management decisions can now award standing, alien vocabulary, procedurally-generated products and nanites.

Added a new type of settlement management decision to upgrade the class of constructed buildings.

Added a new type of settlement management decision to commission a piece of artwork.

Added a new type of settlement management decision to name a newborn citizen.

Added a new type of settlement management decision to utilise a settlement’s current blessing.

Added a new type of settlement management decision to receive a gift from a specialist worker.

Added a rare new type of settlement management decision to surrender one of your settlers for a bounty.

Rebalanced the weighting of settlement management decisions to prioritise more interesting and positive choices.

The leader of settler expeditions is now revealed in the request management decision, making it clearer which citizen is at stake should the expedition fail.

The missions tracking a settler expedition now display details about what the expedition party is attempting, and the remaining expedition time is now also displayed in the Mission Log.

At the conclusion of a settlement expedition, the Overseer will be prompted to debrief the expedition party for a report and rewards.

Base Building

Added approximately one hundred new Autophage-styled structural and decorative base parts, purchaseable from the Space Anomaly.

Added new sets of weathered timber, stone, and alloy materials for settlements and settlement-related base parts. Players constructing their own base with these structural parts can choose between weathered and polished materials.

Significantly improved the snapping of structural base parts when placing them on a plane below the player’s feet.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Cylindrical Room Frame from snapping to other base parts.

Fixed a rare issue that could cause terrain edits to fail to be uploaded alongside the base they belong to.

Voice Options

Added audio options for adjusting the pitch and style for player vocalisations (such as grunting and breathing).

Added audio options for selecting a masculine exosuit voice (in English only), or disabling the exosuit voice entirely.

Nintendo Switch 2

Added support for the Nintendo Switch 2. Players who already own No Man’s Sky on Nintendo Switch can upgrade to the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition via a free upgrade pack from the Nintendo eShop.

Added support for multiplayer on Nintendo Switch 2, including support for Game Chat and in-game Friend List display. (Nintendo Switch Online account required.)

Players from your multiplayer Group will appear in the recent players list on Nintendo Switch 2.

Misc QOL

Added galaxy names to the Discoveries page.

Added the name of the current galaxy to the portal runes displayed in Photo Mode.

Engine and Optimisation

Added support for Intel XeSS2 (Xe Super Sampling).

Implemented occlusion culling on PC and Nintendo Switch 2, significantly increasing framerate in indoor environments (such as in caves and planetary buildings).

Streamlined and modernised system dialog boxes for crash reports and startup errors. These now include clickable links to report the error, and can optionally disable mods if mods are detected (this is no longer the default behaviour).

Implemented a significant memory-saving optimisation in geometry streaming.

Implemented a significant performance optimisation in animations on PlayStation platforms.

Implemented a performance optimisation in planetary ring rendering.

Implemented a memory-saving optimisation in bounding boxes.

Implemented a performance optimisation when loading building parts at settlements and bases.

Implemented a performance optimisation when querying procedurally-generated products in the inventory.

Implemented a performance optimisation on Mac.

Optimised the number of shaders used by the game, improving load times.

Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when loading a large number of animations.

Fixed an out-of-memory crash on PS5.

Fixed an out-of-memory crash on Nintendo Switch.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when duplicating a base part.

Fixed a rare crash that could occur when loading complex bases.

Bug Fixes