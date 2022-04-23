New No Man's Sky Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

No Man's Sky just recently got the game's latest update called "Outlaws," an update which included revamped space combat and much more. It was a sizable update itself, so as players might've expected following that, the next update to be released was a smaller one mainly aimed at cleaning up some bugs and other problems that occurred in the larger release. That update is now out now with a brief set of patch notes detailing everything that's changed.

Those notes can be seen below courtesy of the No Man's Sky Twitter account run by creator Sean Murray. The update in question is Hotfix 3.88, for those who are keeping track, and should be live across all games the platform's available on now.

No Man's Sky Hotfix 3.88 Patch Notes

Fixed an issue that caused Sentinel technology to be incorrectly classified as illegal for trading purposes.

Fixed an issue that could cause the Liberation expedition milestone to become unfinishable if players declined to speak fully to the captain of the first freighter they saved.

Fixed falling through the floor when leaving photo mode while sitting.

Fixed an issue that caused the reticle to be misaligned when scaling the HUD.

Fixed an issue which caused Vy'keen horns to flicker.

Improved cape visuals.

Fixed a visual issue on scorched rocks.

Fixed a rare crash related to squadrons.

Stability improvements.

In the main Outlaws update, the highlight most players were drawn to was the updated space combat systems. In addition to that updated system, the same patch also introduced a new kind of vessel called "Solar Ships" for players to pilot. Outlaw Stations were another key component and served as the namesake for the update.

"Across the galaxy, star systems have fallen under outlaw control," the patch notes for the Outlaws update said. "System authority has been surrendered to rebel forces, leaving space unpoliced and ripe for piracy. As well having no Sentinel interceptors, outlaw systems have their own technology merchants, their own marketplace for contraband items, their own unique mission agents, and much more…"

Murray also recently talked about the next game Hello Games is working on to allude to just how big that project is, but details on that new game are still slim at this time.