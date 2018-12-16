‘No More Heroes 3’ Could Be ‘Like The Avengers’ According To Suda 51

Even though Goichi Suda, aka Suda 51, is hard at work wrapping up development on next month’s Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes for Nintendo Switch, he’s already got big plans in store for Travis Touchdown’s “full” return in No More Heroes 3.

The director is waiting to see if Travis Strikes Again is a sales success before he moves forward, but apparently he’s already developing a plot outline for the third chapter in the series. Just in case.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with Fandom, Suda noted, “Nothing is set in stone yet, and of course it’ll depend on the success of Travis Strikes Again, but I am working on an outline for No More Heroes 3– a proper direct sequel for the series– and it’s going to be connected to Travis Strikes Again in a big way.”

He then discussed how the sequel could have huge battles, on the level of a particular film series from Marvel Studios. “In No More Heroes 3, Travis is going to go up against crazier adversaries than he ever has before,” Suda added. “It’s going to be bloodier, more intense battles between assassins it’s going to be kind of like The Avengers– Thanos levels of crazy villains.

“In order for Travis to stand a chance [against these powerful new foes] I wanted to give Travis the chance to enter these different game worlds [in Travis Strikes Again] and power up to learn some new skills and gain some more strength so that ultimately I can work to make Travis a more prominent character in video game history overall. The skill chips that you saw Travis collecting in Travis Strikes Again‘s game world, I want Travis to take those with him to the next game, the next numbered installment.”

Just to clarify again, this all depends on how well the forthcoming spin-off for Nintendo Switch sells. But considering its amount of hype and co-op accessibility (you can read our hands-on impressions of the game here), it should have no trouble finding an audience.

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes will release for Nintendo Switch on January 18, 2019. Here’s hoping it succeeds so we can get more Heroes!