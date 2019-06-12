No More Heroes III Uncensored, Extended Trailer Released

Yesterday, Nintendo officially announced during the company’s E3 Nintendo Direct presentation that No More Heroes III is coming to Nintendo Switch. Today, Grasshopper Manufacture followed up by releasing an extended version of the trailer that debuted yesterday. This version of the trailer includes some additional hints at classic No More Heroes gameplay, an extended message from Sylvia Christel, and Travis Touchdown dropping an f-bomb. You can watch it above.

Earlier this year, Suda-51’s Grasshopper Manufacture released the spinoff game Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes. Suda said that the future of No More Heroes III was dependent on how well Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes sold. It seems sales of Travis Strikes Again were strong as Suda-51 thanked fans for their support following the No More Heroes III reveal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thanks to everyone’s support of TSA, we are finally able to make the dream come true,” Suda-51 tweeted. “Thank you all so much! Our main man has returned to the bloodsoaked world of killing. No More Heroes III. Welcome to the Garden of Madness.”

In interviews, Suda-51 has compared his idea for No More Heroes III to Marvel Studios’ Avengers films. “In No More Heroes III, Travis is going to go up against crazier adversaries than he ever has before,” Suda added. “It’s going to be bloodier, more intense battles between assassins it’s going to be kind of like The Avengers– Thanos levels of crazy villains.

“In order for Travis to stand a chance [against these powerful new foes] I wanted to give Travis the chance to enter these different game worlds [in Travis Strikes Again] and power up to learn some new skills and gain some more strength so that ultimately I can work to make Travis a more prominent character in video game history overall. The skill chips that you saw Travis collecting in Travis Strikes Again‘s game world, I want Travis to take those with him to the next game, the next numbered installment.”

The trailer for No More Heroes III certainly seems to support that idea. The trailer shows Earth being invaded by what looks like extraterrestrial enemies. Series hero Travis Touchdown has to go from slacker mode to full-on mech combat to take them down before returning to his traditional punk rock lightsaber assassin look. You can watch the trailer in full above.

Are you excited about the return of Travis Touchdown in No More Heroes III? Have you played Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes? What did you think? Let us know in the comments! No More Heroes III releases in 2020. Pre-orders are live now.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.