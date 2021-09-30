No More Heroes 3 Update Live, Patch Notes Released

No More Heroes III developer Grasshopper Manufacture has just dropped version 1.0.2 of the game on Nintendo Switch, and it should be a welcome one for players. Fans shouldn’t expect to see anything too substantial from the update, but it does offer a number of bug fixes and improvements that will make the game run smoother. Updates such as this one aren’t nearly as exciting as those that feature wholly new content, but anything that makes a game more enjoyable should be welcomed with open arms. Full patch notes from No More Heroes III‘s official Twitter account can be found below:

[Spec Adjustments]

Videos by ComicBook.com

– Unlockconditions for the “Dragon Road” Bike Mission have been reduced; themission is now available after achieving Silver on at least six BikeMissions instead of Gold (on six Bike Missions).

– New BGM added to the Midori Midorikawa battle and Ryuichi battle.

– Two new types of pro wrestling moves available for Travis to use against Fullface (enemy).

[Bug Fixes]

– Fixed bug that made progress impossible when accessing the capsule toy machine and spamming the A button.

– Fixed bug in which the game screen would freeze while loading, making progress impossible.

– Fixed bug that allowed Travis and some enemies to slip through gaps in some backgrounds and become stuck.

– Fixed bug preventing Bike Missions from starting when game language is set to Spanish or Chinese (Traditional).

– Fixed bug preventing the Deathman Card collection mission from starting when game language is set to French.

– Fixed several text-related bugs in which the displayed text wasincorrect, disappeared too quickly, and/or overflowed from the text box.

– Fixed discrepancies between video, subtitles, and audio during some cutscenes.

– Fixed bug causing the screen to turn and stay black after some cutscenes or conversations during events.

– Fixed UI-related bugs preventing Killer Slash and some enemies’ health levels from being displayed properly.

– Fixed bug causing “80 Chip” vibrations to react during Adventure events.

– Fixed bugs causing some special effects to remain on screen during battles and events.

– Fixed bug causing some enemies to remain onscreen instead of disappearing after being destroyed.

– Fixed bug causing multiple SFX to overlap, and/or preventing the appropriate sounds from playing.

– Various other bug fixes.

[Other]

– Color changes for Memorial (NMH2) t-shirt.

– Improvement in sound data quality.

– Performance optimizations.

No More Heroes III released at the tail end of August. The game puts players back in the role of protagonist Travis Touchdown, in what might be the character’s final adventure. The series has long been known for its quirky nature, and has found afaithful audience over the years. The game received a 4/5 score inComicBook.com’s review for the game, which Jamie Lovett called “a layered experience that’s enjoyable on the most kinetic and visceral level.” Readers can check out our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been playing No More Heroes III? What do you think of the game’s latest update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!