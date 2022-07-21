No More Heroes 3 Reveals PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Release Date

Publisher XSEED Games has recently revealed when No More Heroes III will be launching on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Last year, the third mainline entry in the No More Heroes series launched exclusively on Nintendo Switch and brought about an end to protagonist Travis Touchdown's story. Fortunately, the game will also now be coming to other platforms in just a couple of short months.

It was announced this week that No More Heroes III is poised to come to the aforementioned new platforms on October 11, 2022. The game will be playable across all current PlayStation and Xbox consoles which includes PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. For the most part, this version of the game will be identical to the one that already released on Switch, although the performance and visuals will be improved.

"That's right, nerds—No More Heroes III is back and better than ever on a host of new platforms! Everyone's favorite otaku assassin, Travis Touchdown, has been forced out of retirement to defend not only Santa Destroy, but Earth itself. This time, 'number-one assassin' won't cut it; Travis will have to take on the superhero from beyond the stars in an intergalactic test of might," says the official description of No More Heroes III from XSEED. "It's his toughest challenge yet, but with a full repertoire of new abilities, tools, and jobs at his disposal, he'll prove he's more than a middle-aged has-been who talks to his cat. Dust off that beam katana, snap on those shades, and kill or be killed!"

In our own estimation here at ComicBook.com, No More Heroes III was a strong conclusion to the franchise that longtime fans should greatly enjoy. If you're interested, you can check out our own review of the Switch version of the game right here.

