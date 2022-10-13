No More Heroes Games Finally Getting a Fix on Steam

No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 released on Steam back in June 2021, and fans weren't happy with the results. Many have accused publisher XSEED Games of releasing rushed ports of the Nintendo Switch versions, particularly since images of the Joy-Con controllers can be seen. Achievements are also broken, and fans have discovered numerous bugs and crashes. Thankfully, it seems that an end could be in sight. XSEED Games posted a new update today, revealing that fixes are currently in the works.

"We are very much aware of the issues affecting this title since launch, and after over a year of trying to develop patches, we can report that we have brought the effort to address these issues in-house," the update reads. "This has delayed things and we apologize for the lack of communication up until this point, but rest assured that we will provide further information as soon as we are confident that we have patches in releasable shape."

Today's update provides no time table for these fixes, but reception has been positive, regardless! The No More Heroes games have a passionate fanbase, and it seems that people just really want to see these games fixed after all this time. Given that it's been more than a year since the two games debuted on Steam, it's somewhat surprising that it's happening at all!

No More Heroes first released on the Nintendo Wii back in 2007. The game immediately developed a passionate following, and the series has seen multiple sequels since. The final entry in the series, No More Heroes III, released on Nintendo Switch last year. While creator Goichi "Suda51" Suda recently hinted that he may decide to revisit the series in the future, it could be quite some time before that happens. For now fans will have to settle for the games currently available, and that will be much easier if XSEED can get the first two games running properly on Steam!

Are you happy to hear that XSEED is working on fixing these games? Did you play either of the No More Heroes games on Steam? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!